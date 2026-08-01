CommonWealth Price Today

The live CommonWealth (CWU) price today is $ 0.0081412, with a 4.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current CWU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0081412 per CWU.

CommonWealth currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,141,131, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M CWU. During the last 24 hours, CWU traded between $ 0.00772956 (low) and $ 0.00814288 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.133167, while the all-time low was $ 0.00759637.

In short-term performance, CWU moved +0.50% in the last hour and +1.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.57K.

CommonWealth (CWU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.14M$ 8.14M $ 8.14M Volume (24H) $ 16.57K$ 16.57K $ 16.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.14M$ 8.14M $ 8.14M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,301.0658075 999,999,301.0658075 999,999,301.0658075

The current Market Cap of CommonWealth is $ 8.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.57K. The circulating supply of CWU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999301.0658075. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.14M.