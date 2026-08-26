CommonWealth Price Today

The live CommonWealth (CWU) price today is $ 0.00810022, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current CWU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00810022 per CWU.

CommonWealth currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,100,213, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M CWU. During the last 24 hours, CWU traded between $ 0.00791608 (low) and $ 0.00852356 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.133167, while the all-time low was $ 0.00759637.

In short-term performance, CWU moved -0.06% in the last hour and -2.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.71K.

CommonWealth (CWU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.10M$ 8.10M $ 8.10M Volume (24H) $ 12.71K$ 12.71K $ 12.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.10M$ 8.10M $ 8.10M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,291.4926856 999,999,291.4926856 999,999,291.4926856

The current Market Cap of CommonWealth is $ 8.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.71K. The circulating supply of CWU is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999291.4926856. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.10M.