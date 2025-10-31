BNBGUY (BNBGUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.22% Price Change (1D) +13.04% Price Change (7D) -29.59% Price Change (7D) -29.59%

BNBGUY (BNBGUY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BNBGUY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BNBGUY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BNBGUY has changed by -1.22% over the past hour, +13.04% over 24 hours, and -29.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BNBGUY (BNBGUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.84K$ 17.84K $ 17.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.84K$ 17.84K $ 17.84K Circulation Supply 953.10M 953.10M 953.10M Total Supply 953,096,958.0 953,096,958.0 953,096,958.0

The current Market Cap of BNBGUY is $ 17.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNBGUY is 953.10M, with a total supply of 953096958.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.84K.