BNBGUY (BNBGUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00001621 24H High $ 0.00001749 All Time High $ 0.0003229 Lowest Price $ 0.00001611 Price Change (1H) -0.25% Price Change (1D) +6.01% Price Change (7D) -31.50%

BNBGUY (BNBGUY) real-time price is $0.00001745. Over the past 24 hours, BNBGUY traded between a low of $ 0.00001621 and a high of $ 0.00001749, showing active market volatility. BNBGUY's all-time high price is $ 0.0003229, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001611.

In terms of short-term performance, BNBGUY has changed by -0.25% over the past hour, +6.01% over 24 hours, and -31.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BNBGUY (BNBGUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.46K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.46K Circulation Supply 953.10M Total Supply 953,096,958.0

The current Market Cap of BNBGUY is $ 16.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNBGUY is 953.10M, with a total supply of 953096958.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.46K.