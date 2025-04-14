What is Zilliqa (ZIL)

Zilliqa is a new public blockchain platform for high-throughput applications. It brings the theory of sharding to practice with its novel protocol that increases transaction rates as its network expands. The latest experimental results demonstrate a throughput of more than 2,400 transactions per second, which is over 200 times higher than that of today's popular blockchains. The platform is tailored towards enabling high-throughput data-driven decentralized apps, designed to meet the scaling requirements of applications in areas such as digital marketing, payment, shared economy and rights management.

Zilliqa Price Prediction

Zilliqa Price History

How to buy Zilliqa (ZIL)

ZIL to Local Currencies

Zilliqa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Zilliqa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

