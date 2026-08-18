Talus Price(US)
The live Talus (US) price today is ￡ 0.01805, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current US to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01805 per US.
Talus currently ranks #627 by market capitalisation at ￡ 39.71M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B US. During the last 24 hours, US traded between ￡ 0.01752 (low) and ￡ 0.0216 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0192726933864563986, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0019550292156068292.
In short-term performance, US moved +1.51% in the last hour and -55.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.62K.
No.627
22.00%
SUI
The current Market Cap of Talus is ￡ 39.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.62K. The circulating supply of US is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 180.50M.
+1.51%
+0.83%
-55.27%
-55.27%
Track the price changes of Talus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0001085
|+0.83%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01973
|-52.23%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.00239
|+15.26%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.01232
|+215.00%
Today, US recorded a change of ￡ +0.0001085 (+0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01973 (-52.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, US saw a change of ￡ +0.00239 (+15.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.01232 (+215.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Talus (US)?
Check out the Talus Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Talus recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the US market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
US_USDT is currently trading at $0.01809 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is situated between the S1 pivot level of $0.017564 and the central pivot level of $0.019624. Bullish momentum is evident, with all major moving averages (MA) and exponential moving averages (EMA) aligned in an upward trend. Technical indicators are also pointing toward the upper central zone. The current market structure remains in the lower half of the range. The S2 pivot level at $0.016428 serves as a distant reference boundary below. The MACD indicator shows a bullish crossover, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction. The RSI reading stays within a neutral range, while the overall momentum distribution does not exhibit any extreme deviations. Volatility remains stable, and the KDJ and StochRSI values further confirm short-term oscillatory behavior. Buying pressure is concentrated near the moving averages, whereas selling pressure has yet to exert significant downward pressure. As a result, long and short positions appear evenly balanced around the current price level. Near-term support lies at the S1 level of $0.017564, approximately 2.9% away from the current price. The first resistance above is located at the central pivot level of $0.019624, roughly 8.5% above the current price. Further up, the R1 resistance sits at $0.02076, about 14.7% higher than the present price. At the lower end, distant support can be found at the S2 level of $0.016428, approximately 9.2% below the current price. Key pivot points clearly define the current trading range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Talus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Talus is an AI infrastructure network that provides the onchain execution layer for autonomous and intelligent agents. It enables AI systems to operate transparently and verifiably onchain through Nexus, its decentralized automation framework.
For a more in-depth understanding of Talus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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