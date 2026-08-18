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The live Talus price today is 0.01805 GBP.US market cap is 39,710,000 GBP. Track real-time US to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Talus price today is 0.01805 GBP.US market cap is 39,710,000 GBP. Track real-time US to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Talus Price(US)

1 US to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0131765
￡0.0131765￡0.0131765
+0.83%1D
GBP
Talus (US) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:05:46 (UTC+8)

Talus Price Today

The live Talus (US) price today is ￡ 0.01805, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current US to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01805 per US.

Talus currently ranks #627 by market capitalisation at ￡ 39.71M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B US. During the last 24 hours, US traded between ￡ 0.01752 (low) and ￡ 0.0216 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0192726933864563986, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0019550292156068292.

In short-term performance, US moved +1.51% in the last hour and -55.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.62K.

Talus (US) Market Information

No.627

￡ 39.71M
￡ 39.71M￡ 39.71M

￡ 80.62K
￡ 80.62K￡ 80.62K

￡ 180.50M
￡ 180.50M￡ 180.50M

2.20B
2.20B 2.20B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

22.00%

SUI

The current Market Cap of Talus is ￡ 39.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.62K. The circulating supply of US is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 180.50M.

Talus Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.01752
￡ 0.01752￡ 0.01752
24H Low
￡ 0.0216
￡ 0.0216￡ 0.0216
24H High

￡ 0.01752
￡ 0.01752￡ 0.01752

￡ 0.0216
￡ 0.0216￡ 0.0216

￡ 0.0192726933864563986
￡ 0.0192726933864563986￡ 0.0192726933864563986

￡ 0.0019550292156068292
￡ 0.0019550292156068292￡ 0.0019550292156068292

+1.51%

+0.83%

-55.27%

-55.27%

Talus (US) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Talus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0001085+0.83%
30 Days￡ -0.01973-52.23%
60 Days￡ +0.00239+15.26%
90 Days￡ +0.01232+215.00%
Talus Price Change Today

Today, US recorded a change of ￡ +0.0001085 (+0.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Talus 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01973 (-52.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Talus 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, US saw a change of ￡ +0.00239 (+15.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Talus 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.01232 (+215.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Talus (US)?

Check out the Talus Price History page now.

Analysis for Talus

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Talus recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Talus market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the US market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

US_USDT is currently trading at $0.01809 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is situated between the S1 pivot level of $0.017564 and the central pivot level of $0.019624. Bullish momentum is evident, with all major moving averages (MA) and exponential moving averages (EMA) aligned in an upward trend. Technical indicators are also pointing toward the upper central zone. The current market structure remains in the lower half of the range. The S2 pivot level at $0.016428 serves as a distant reference boundary below. The MACD indicator shows a bullish crossover, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction. The RSI reading stays within a neutral range, while the overall momentum distribution does not exhibit any extreme deviations. Volatility remains stable, and the KDJ and StochRSI values further confirm short-term oscillatory behavior. Buying pressure is concentrated near the moving averages, whereas selling pressure has yet to exert significant downward pressure. As a result, long and short positions appear evenly balanced around the current price level. Near-term support lies at the S1 level of $0.017564, approximately 2.9% away from the current price. The first resistance above is located at the central pivot level of $0.019624, roughly 8.5% above the current price. Further up, the R1 resistance sits at $0.02076, about 14.7% higher than the present price. At the lower end, distant support can be found at the S2 level of $0.016428, approximately 9.2% below the current price. Key pivot points clearly define the current trading range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Talus's prices?

Several key factors influence Talus (US) cryptocurrency prices:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends
4. Regulatory developments and compliance news
5. Technology updates and platform improvements
6. Partnership announcements
7. Supply and demand dynamics
8. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
9. Economic conditions and institutional adoption
10. Community growth and ecosystem development

Why do people want to know Talus's price today?

People want to know Talus price today for several reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, timing buy/sell orders, assessing market trends, calculating profits/losses, and staying updated on investment value changes in real-time.

Price Prediction for Talus

Talus (US) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of US in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Talus (US) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Talus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Talus will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for US price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Talus Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Talus in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Talus? Buying US is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Talus. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Talus (US) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Talus will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Talus (US) Guide

What can you do with Talus

Owning Talus allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Talus (US) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Talus (US)

Talus is an AI infrastructure network that provides the onchain execution layer for autonomous and intelligent agents. It enables AI systems to operate transparently and verifiably onchain through Nexus, its decentralized automation framework.

Talus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Talus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Talus Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Binance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Talus

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:05:46 (UTC+8)

Talus (US) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Talus

US USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on US with leverage. Explore US USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Talus (US) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Talus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
US/USDT
￡0.0133444
￡0.0133444￡0.0133444
+1.44%
4.42M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

US-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

US
US
GBP
GBP

1 US = 0.0131765 GBP