Talus Price Today

The live Talus (US) price today is ￡ 0.01805, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current US to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01805 per US.

Talus currently ranks #627 by market capitalisation at ￡ 39.71M, with a circulating supply of 2.20B US. During the last 24 hours, US traded between ￡ 0.01752 (low) and ￡ 0.0216 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0192726933864563986, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0019550292156068292.

In short-term performance, US moved +1.51% in the last hour and -55.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.62K.

Talus (US) Market Information

Rank No.627 Market Cap ￡ 39.71M￡ 39.71M ￡ 39.71M Volume (24H) ￡ 80.62K￡ 80.62K ￡ 80.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 180.50M￡ 180.50M ￡ 180.50M Circulation Supply 2.20B 2.20B 2.20B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 22.00% Public Blockchain SUI

The current Market Cap of Talus is ￡ 39.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.62K. The circulating supply of US is 2.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 180.50M.