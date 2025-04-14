What is Safe Token (SAFE)

Safe includes a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure and the industry-standard multi-sig wallet. The project is focused on making every Ethereum account a smart account and enabling new use cases like AI, Staking, Gaming, SocialFi, DeFi, and Payments to flourish with gasless transactions, easy face-ID like logins, onramps, recovery, and more.

Safe Token Price Prediction

Safe Token Price History

How to buy Safe Token (SAFE)

SAFE to Local Currencies

1 SAFE to VND ₫ 11,330.7579 1 SAFE to AUD A$ 0.698202 1 SAFE to GBP ￡ 0.331425 1 SAFE to EUR € 0.388872 1 SAFE to USD $ 0.4419 1 SAFE to MYR RM 1.948779 1 SAFE to TRY ₺ 16.814295 1 SAFE to JPY ¥ 63.359622 1 SAFE to RUB ₽ 36.355113 1 SAFE to INR ₹ 38.012238 1 SAFE to IDR Rp 7,489.829385 1 SAFE to KRW ₩ 627.696855 1 SAFE to PHP ₱ 25.197138 1 SAFE to EGP ￡E. 22.528062 1 SAFE to BRL R$ 2.580696 1 SAFE to CAD C$ 0.609822 1 SAFE to BDT ৳ 53.686431 1 SAFE to NGN ₦ 709.306947 1 SAFE to UAH ₴ 18.241632 1 SAFE to VES Bs 31.3749 1 SAFE to PKR Rs 123.95295 1 SAFE to KZT ₸ 228.842334 1 SAFE to THB ฿ 14.834583 1 SAFE to TWD NT$ 14.295465 1 SAFE to AED د.إ 1.621773 1 SAFE to CHF Fr 0.362358 1 SAFE to HKD HK$ 3.424725 1 SAFE to MAD .د.م 4.091994 1 SAFE to MXN $ 8.855676

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Safe Token What is the price of Safe Token (SAFE) today? The live price of Safe Token (SAFE) is 0.4419 USD . What is the market cap of Safe Token (SAFE)? The current market cap of Safe Token is $ 250.52M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SAFE by its real-time market price of 0.4419 USD . What is the circulating supply of Safe Token (SAFE)? The current circulating supply of Safe Token (SAFE) is 566.91M USD . What was the highest price of Safe Token (SAFE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Safe Token (SAFE) is 3.57 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Safe Token (SAFE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Safe Token (SAFE) is $ 493.39K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

