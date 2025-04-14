What is Kaia (KAIA)

Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. Klaytn enables businesses and entrepreneurs today to capture value using blockchain technology. Klaytn is the future, designed by Ground X.

Kaia Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kaia, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Kaia (KAIA) today? The live price of Kaia (KAIA) is 0.10234 USD . What is the market cap of Kaia (KAIA)? The current market cap of Kaia is $ 613.27M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAIA by its real-time market price of 0.10234 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kaia (KAIA)? The current circulating supply of Kaia (KAIA) is 5.99B USD . What was the highest price of Kaia (KAIA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Kaia (KAIA) is 4.48 USD .

