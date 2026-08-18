Grvt Price(GRVT)
The live Grvt (GRVT) price today is ￡ 0.2835, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRVT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2835 per GRVT.
Grvt currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- GRVT. During the last 24 hours, GRVT traded between ￡ 0.2707 (low) and ￡ 0.289 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, GRVT moved +0.35% in the last hour and -17.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.21M.
ETH
The current Market Cap of Grvt is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.21M. The circulating supply of GRVT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 283.50M.
+0.35%
-0.03%
-17.40%
-17.40%
Track the price changes of Grvt for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.000062
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.1835
|+183.50%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.1835
|+183.50%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.1835
|+183.50%
Today, GRVT recorded a change of ￡ -0.000062 (-0.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.1835 (+183.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GRVT saw a change of ￡ +0.1835 (+183.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.1835 (+183.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Grvt (GRVT)?
Check out the Grvt Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Grvt recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the GRVT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
GRVT_USDT is trading at the 0.3006 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the central pivot point of 0.29461. Currently, the price is very close to the R1 resistance level at 0.30186. According to the pivot system, after breaking through the central axis, the price has encountered pressure near the upper band. A narrow-range oscillation pattern has formed between the central pivot and the R1 level, with neither bulls nor bears able to establish a clear directional trend. Technical indicators show signs of divergence: the MA group and EMA group are still aligned in a bullish configuration, while the MACD indicator has generated a death cross, indicating weakening momentum as the fast and slow lines diverge in direction. The RSI remains within a neutral range, and volatility has not shown any significant expansion or contraction. KDJ and StochRSI values require further confirmation to determine their precise implications. The Bollinger Bands suggest that short-term volatility is bounded by the current price action. The immediate key resistance lies at 0.30186, which is less than 0.5% away from the current price. Meanwhile, the primary support is anchored at the central pivot level of 0.29461, approximately 2% below the current price. Further down the spectrum, the reference support level is located at S1, around 0.29017, while the reference resistance sits at R2, near 0.3063. Price action is currently seeking a new equilibrium within these pivotal levels.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Grvt could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Grvt is a self-custodial on-chain wealth platform that unifies four verticals — Earn, Invest, Trade, and Pay — on a single self-custodied balance, running on a custom ZKsync stack Validium Layer 2 with CEX-grade performance. A single deposit earns yield by default, is investable in institutional-grade products from $1 with no accreditation, and is concurrently usable as trading collateral — all in the user's own custody. Live since December 2024 as the world's first licensed perpetual DEX.
For a more in-depth understanding of Grvt, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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