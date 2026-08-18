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The live Grvt price today is 0.2835 GBP.GRVT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time GRVT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Grvt price today is 0.2835 GBP.GRVT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time GRVT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Grvt Price(GRVT)

1 GRVT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.206955
￡0.206955￡0.206955
-0.03%1D
GBP
Grvt (GRVT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:46:45 (UTC+8)

Grvt Price Today

The live Grvt (GRVT) price today is ￡ 0.2835, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRVT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.2835 per GRVT.

Grvt currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- GRVT. During the last 24 hours, GRVT traded between ￡ 0.2707 (low) and ￡ 0.289 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, GRVT moved +0.35% in the last hour and -17.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.21M.

Grvt (GRVT) Market Information

--
----

￡ 1.21M
￡ 1.21M￡ 1.21M

￡ 283.50M
￡ 283.50M￡ 283.50M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Grvt is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.21M. The circulating supply of GRVT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 283.50M.

Grvt Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.2707
￡ 0.2707￡ 0.2707
24H Low
￡ 0.289
￡ 0.289￡ 0.289
24H High

￡ 0.2707
￡ 0.2707￡ 0.2707

￡ 0.289
￡ 0.289￡ 0.289

--
----

--
----

+0.35%

-0.03%

-17.40%

-17.40%

Grvt (GRVT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Grvt for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000062-0.03%
30 Days￡ +0.1835+183.50%
60 Days￡ +0.1835+183.50%
90 Days￡ +0.1835+183.50%
Grvt Price Change Today

Today, GRVT recorded a change of ￡ -0.000062 (-0.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Grvt 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.1835 (+183.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Grvt 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, GRVT saw a change of ￡ +0.1835 (+183.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Grvt 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.1835 (+183.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Grvt (GRVT)?

Check out the Grvt Price History page now.

Analysis for Grvt

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Grvt recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Grvt market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the GRVT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

GRVT_USDT is trading at the 0.3006 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains above the central pivot point of 0.29461. Currently, the price is very close to the R1 resistance level at 0.30186. According to the pivot system, after breaking through the central axis, the price has encountered pressure near the upper band. A narrow-range oscillation pattern has formed between the central pivot and the R1 level, with neither bulls nor bears able to establish a clear directional trend. Technical indicators show signs of divergence: the MA group and EMA group are still aligned in a bullish configuration, while the MACD indicator has generated a death cross, indicating weakening momentum as the fast and slow lines diverge in direction. The RSI remains within a neutral range, and volatility has not shown any significant expansion or contraction. KDJ and StochRSI values require further confirmation to determine their precise implications. The Bollinger Bands suggest that short-term volatility is bounded by the current price action. The immediate key resistance lies at 0.30186, which is less than 0.5% away from the current price. Meanwhile, the primary support is anchored at the central pivot level of 0.29461, approximately 2% below the current price. Further down the spectrum, the reference support level is located at S1, around 0.29017, while the reference resistance sits at R2, near 0.3063. Price action is currently seeking a new equilibrium within these pivotal levels.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Grvt's prices?

GRVT prices are influenced by overall crypto market trends, Bitcoin's performance, platform adoption rates, trading volume on the Grvt exchange, regulatory news, and investor sentiment. Tokenomics, including supply dynamics and utility within the ecosystem, also play a critical role in determining its market value and volatility.

Why do people want to know Grvt's price today?

Traders track GRVT price to gauge market sentiment, identify entry or exit points, and manage portfolio risk. Real-time data helps assess liquidity, volatility, and potential arbitrage opportunities on the Grvt exchange, enabling informed decisions in the fast-paced crypto derivatives market for optimal trading strategies.

Price Prediction for Grvt

Grvt (GRVT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GRVT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Grvt (GRVT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Grvt could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Grvt will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for GRVT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Grvt Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Grvt in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Grvt? Buying GRVT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Grvt. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Grvt (GRVT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Grvt will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Grvt (GRVT) Guide

What can you do with Grvt

Owning Grvt allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Grvt (GRVT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Grvt (GRVT)

Grvt is a self-custodial on-chain wealth platform that unifies four verticals — Earn, Invest, Trade, and Pay — on a single self-custodied balance, running on a custom ZKsync stack Validium Layer 2 with CEX-grade performance. A single deposit earns yield by default, is investable in institutional-grade products from $1 with no accreditation, and is concurrently usable as trading collateral — all in the user's own custody. Live since December 2024 as the world's first licensed perpetual DEX.

Grvt Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Grvt, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Grvt Website
Block Explorer

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemDerivativesDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Grvt

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:46:45 (UTC+8)

Grvt (GRVT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Grvt

GRVT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GRVT with leverage. Explore GRVT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Grvt (GRVT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Grvt price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRVT/USDC
￡0.206809
￡0.206809￡0.206809
+0.17%
193.39K (USDT)
GRVT/USDT
￡0.206955
￡0.206955￡0.206955
0.00%
4.32M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GRVT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

GRVT
GRVT
GBP
GBP

1 GRVT = 0.206955 GBP