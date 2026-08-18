EverValue Coin Price Today

The live EverValue Coin (EVA) price today is ￡ 34.2, with a 0.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current EVA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 34.2 per EVA.

EverValue Coin currently ranks #3869 by market capitalisation at ￡ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 EVA. During the last 24 hours, EVA traded between ￡ 33.36 (low) and ￡ 34.48 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 31.28054682189149032, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.000145888457627973.

In short-term performance, EVA moved -0.12% in the last hour and +1.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 140.28K.

EverValue Coin (EVA) Market Information

Rank No.3869 Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Volume (24H) ￡ 140.28K￡ 140.28K ￡ 140.28K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 718.20M￡ 718.20M ￡ 718.20M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 21,000,000 21,000,000 21,000,000 Total Supply 18,763,122.83 18,763,122.83 18,763,122.83 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ARB

The current Market Cap of EverValue Coin is ￡ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 140.28K. The circulating supply of EVA is 0.00, with a total supply of 18763122.83. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 718.20M.