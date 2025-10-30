The live Lombard price today is 0.6435 USD. Track real-time BARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BARD price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Lombard price today is 0.6435 USD. Track real-time BARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BARD price trend easily at MEXC now.

Lombard Logo

Lombard Price(BARD)

1 BARD to USD Live Price:

$0.6432
$0.6432$0.6432
-0.09%1D
USD
Lombard (BARD) Live Price Chart
Lombard (BARD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.6383
$ 0.6383$ 0.6383
24H Low
$ 0.6529
$ 0.6529$ 0.6529
24H High

$ 0.6383
$ 0.6383$ 0.6383

$ 0.6529
$ 0.6529$ 0.6529

--
----

--
----

+0.18%

-0.09%

-1.25%

-1.25%

Lombard (BARD) real-time price is $ 0.6435. Over the past 24 hours, BARD traded between a low of $ 0.6383 and a high of $ 0.6529, showing active market volatility. BARD's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, BARD has changed by +0.18% over the past hour, -0.09% over 24 hours, and -1.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lombard (BARD) Market Information

--
----

$ 244.98K
$ 244.98K$ 244.98K

$ 643.50M
$ 643.50M$ 643.50M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Lombard is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 244.98K. The circulating supply of BARD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 643.50M.

Lombard (BARD) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Lombard for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000579-0.09%
30 Days$ -0.1935-23.12%
60 Days$ +0.5235+436.25%
90 Days$ +0.5235+436.25%
Lombard Price Change Today

Today, BARD recorded a change of $ -0.000579 (-0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lombard 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.1935 (-23.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lombard 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BARD saw a change of $ +0.5235 (+436.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lombard 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.5235 (+436.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Lombard (BARD)?

Check out the Lombard Price History page now.

What is Lombard (BARD)

Lombard is building onchain Bitcoin capital markets to unlock the full potential of the defining asset of this generation. Founded in 2024, the company pioneered Bitcoin’s integration into DeFi with LBTC — the leading yield-bearing Bitcoin, secured by a decentralized consortium of 14 digital asset institutions — which today stands as the largest Bitcoin LST. Lombard is developing full-stack infrastructure to accelerate onchain BTC adoption for holders, protocols, and platforms, spanning BTC assets, a Staking SDK, and supporting services. The company is built and backed by digital asset leaders, including top DeFi protocols, institutions, and exchanges.

Lombard is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lombard investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BARD staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lombard on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lombard buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lombard Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lombard (BARD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lombard (BARD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lombard.

Check the Lombard price prediction now!

Lombard (BARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lombard (BARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lombard (BARD)

Looking for how to buy Lombard? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lombard on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BARD to Local Currencies

1 Lombard(BARD) to VND
16,933.7025
1 Lombard(BARD) to AUD
A$0.97812
1 Lombard(BARD) to GBP
0.482625
1 Lombard(BARD) to EUR
0.55341
1 Lombard(BARD) to USD
$0.6435
1 Lombard(BARD) to MYR
RM2.7027
1 Lombard(BARD) to TRY
27.007695
1 Lombard(BARD) to JPY
¥99.099
1 Lombard(BARD) to ARS
ARS$924.56793
1 Lombard(BARD) to RUB
51.640875
1 Lombard(BARD) to INR
57.059145
1 Lombard(BARD) to IDR
Rp10,724.99571
1 Lombard(BARD) to PHP
37.921455
1 Lombard(BARD) to EGP
￡E.30.405375
1 Lombard(BARD) to BRL
R$3.455595
1 Lombard(BARD) to CAD
C$0.894465
1 Lombard(BARD) to BDT
78.655005
1 Lombard(BARD) to NGN
933.956595
1 Lombard(BARD) to COP
$2,513.671875
1 Lombard(BARD) to ZAR
R.11.126115
1 Lombard(BARD) to UAH
27.059175
1 Lombard(BARD) to TZS
T.Sh.1,581.0795
1 Lombard(BARD) to VES
Bs140.9265
1 Lombard(BARD) to CLP
$606.177
1 Lombard(BARD) to PKR
Rs181.67292
1 Lombard(BARD) to KZT
340.11549
1 Lombard(BARD) to THB
฿20.87514
1 Lombard(BARD) to TWD
NT$19.761885
1 Lombard(BARD) to AED
د.إ2.361645
1 Lombard(BARD) to CHF
Fr0.5148
1 Lombard(BARD) to HKD
HK$4.99356
1 Lombard(BARD) to AMD
֏246.26745
1 Lombard(BARD) to MAD
.د.م5.93307
1 Lombard(BARD) to MXN
$11.898315
1 Lombard(BARD) to SAR
ريال2.413125
1 Lombard(BARD) to ETB
Br98.39115
1 Lombard(BARD) to KES
KSh83.133765
1 Lombard(BARD) to JOD
د.أ0.4562415
1 Lombard(BARD) to PLN
2.348775
1 Lombard(BARD) to RON
лв2.81853
1 Lombard(BARD) to SEK
kr6.06177
1 Lombard(BARD) to BGN
лв1.08108
1 Lombard(BARD) to HUF
Ft215.5725
1 Lombard(BARD) to CZK
13.507065
1 Lombard(BARD) to KWD
د.ك0.196911
1 Lombard(BARD) to ILS
2.091375
1 Lombard(BARD) to BOB
Bs4.44015
1 Lombard(BARD) to AZN
1.09395
1 Lombard(BARD) to TJS
SM5.9202
1 Lombard(BARD) to GEL
1.75032
1 Lombard(BARD) to AOA
Kz589.825665
1 Lombard(BARD) to BHD
.د.ب0.241956
1 Lombard(BARD) to BMD
$0.6435
1 Lombard(BARD) to DKK
kr4.137705
1 Lombard(BARD) to HNL
L16.904745
1 Lombard(BARD) to MUR
29.324295
1 Lombard(BARD) to NAD
$11.010285
1 Lombard(BARD) to NOK
kr6.467175
1 Lombard(BARD) to NZD
$1.113255
1 Lombard(BARD) to PAB
B/.0.6435
1 Lombard(BARD) to PGK
K2.74131
1 Lombard(BARD) to QAR
ر.ق2.34234
1 Lombard(BARD) to RSD
дин.65.038545
1 Lombard(BARD) to UZS
soʻm7,753.010265
1 Lombard(BARD) to ALL
L53.51346
1 Lombard(BARD) to ANG
ƒ1.151865
1 Lombard(BARD) to AWG
ƒ1.151865
1 Lombard(BARD) to BBD
$1.287
1 Lombard(BARD) to BAM
KM1.08108
1 Lombard(BARD) to BIF
Fr1,903.473
1 Lombard(BARD) to BND
$0.830115
1 Lombard(BARD) to BSD
$0.6435
1 Lombard(BARD) to JMD
$102.824865
1 Lombard(BARD) to KHR
2,584.33461
1 Lombard(BARD) to KMF
Fr272.2005
1 Lombard(BARD) to LAK
13,989.130155
1 Lombard(BARD) to LKR
රු195.887835
1 Lombard(BARD) to MDL
L10.907325
1 Lombard(BARD) to MGA
Ar2,885.64705
1 Lombard(BARD) to MOP
P5.148
1 Lombard(BARD) to MVR
9.84555
1 Lombard(BARD) to MWK
MK1,117.186785
1 Lombard(BARD) to MZN
MT41.126085
1 Lombard(BARD) to NPR
रु90.75924
1 Lombard(BARD) to PYG
4,563.702
1 Lombard(BARD) to RWF
Fr933.7185
1 Lombard(BARD) to SBD
$5.296005
1 Lombard(BARD) to SCR
8.925345
1 Lombard(BARD) to SRD
$24.86484
1 Lombard(BARD) to SVC
$5.62419
1 Lombard(BARD) to SZL
L11.010285
1 Lombard(BARD) to TMT
m2.258685
1 Lombard(BARD) to TND
د.ت1.889316
1 Lombard(BARD) to TTD
$4.356495
1 Lombard(BARD) to UGX
Sh2,241.954
1 Lombard(BARD) to XAF
Fr363.5775
1 Lombard(BARD) to XCD
$1.73745
1 Lombard(BARD) to XOF
Fr363.5775
1 Lombard(BARD) to XPF
Fr65.637
1 Lombard(BARD) to BWP
P8.564985
1 Lombard(BARD) to BZD
$1.293435
1 Lombard(BARD) to CVE
$61.0038
1 Lombard(BARD) to DJF
Fr113.8995
1 Lombard(BARD) to DOP
$41.29983
1 Lombard(BARD) to DZD
د.ج83.635695
1 Lombard(BARD) to FJD
$1.45431
1 Lombard(BARD) to GNF
Fr5,595.2325
1 Lombard(BARD) to GTQ
Q4.922775
1 Lombard(BARD) to GYD
$134.6202
1 Lombard(BARD) to ISK
kr79.1505

Lombard Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lombard, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lombard Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lombard

How much is Lombard (BARD) worth today?
The live BARD price in USD is 0.6435 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BARD to USD price?
The current price of BARD to USD is $ 0.6435. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lombard?
The market cap for BARD is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BARD?
The circulating supply of BARD is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BARD?
BARD achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BARD?
BARD saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of BARD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BARD is $ 244.98K USD.
Will BARD go higher this year?
BARD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BARD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Lombard (BARD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BARD-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BARD
BARD
USD
USD

1 BARD = 0.6435 USD

Trade BARD

BARD/USDC
$0.6432
$0.6432$0.6432
-0.13%
BARD/USDT
$0.6432
$0.6432$0.6432
-0.01%

