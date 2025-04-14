What is ARC (ARC)

ARC is an innovative technology company committed to revolutionizing Web3 through its AI-powered Reactor, comprehensive DeFi ecosystem, and dApp store.

ARC is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ARC investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ARC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ARC on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ARC buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ARC Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ARC, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ARC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ARC price prediction page.

ARC Price History

Tracing ARC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ARC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ARC price history page.

How to buy ARC (ARC)

Looking for how to buy ARC? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ARC on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ARC to Local Currencies

1 ARC to VND ₫ 171.102393 1 ARC to AUD A$ 0.01054334 1 ARC to GBP ￡ 0.00500475 1 ARC to EUR € 0.00580551 1 ARC to USD $ 0.006673 1 ARC to MYR RM 0.02942793 1 ARC to TRY ₺ 0.25397438 1 ARC to JPY ¥ 0.95650782 1 ARC to RUB ₽ 0.54998866 1 ARC to INR ₹ 0.57407819 1 ARC to IDR Rp 113.10167795 1 ARC to KRW ₩ 9.5056885 1 ARC to PHP ₱ 0.38056119 1 ARC to EGP ￡E. 0.34052319 1 ARC to BRL R$ 0.03903705 1 ARC to CAD C$ 0.00920874 1 ARC to BDT ৳ 0.81070277 1 ARC to NGN ₦ 10.72824883 1 ARC to UAH ₴ 0.27546144 1 ARC to VES Bs 0.473783 1 ARC to PKR Rs 1.8717765 1 ARC to KZT ₸ 3.45567978 1 ARC to THB ฿ 0.22474664 1 ARC to TWD NT$ 0.21653885 1 ARC to AED د.إ 0.02448991 1 ARC to CHF Fr 0.00547186 1 ARC to HKD HK$ 0.05171575 1 ARC to MAD .د.م 0.06179198 1 ARC to MXN $ 0.13446095

ARC Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ARC, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ARC What is the price of ARC (ARC) today? The live price of ARC (ARC) is 0.006673 USD . What is the market cap of ARC (ARC)? The current market cap of ARC is $ 6.14M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ARC by its real-time market price of 0.006673 USD . What is the circulating supply of ARC (ARC)? The current circulating supply of ARC (ARC) is 919.83M USD . What was the highest price of ARC (ARC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ARC (ARC) is 0.15 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ARC (ARC)? The 24-hour trading volume of ARC (ARC) is $ 17.58K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!