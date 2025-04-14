What is APED (APED)

$APED is more than just a classic meme token; it's a symbol of unity for all the apes within the Ethereum network. Apes are known for their strength and their ability to work together towards a common goal. This is precisely what $APED stands for, bringing together all the apes in the community to create something big, something that will stand the test of time.

APED is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your APED investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check APED staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about APED on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your APED buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

APED Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as APED, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of APED? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our APED price prediction page.

APED Price History

Tracing APED's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing APED's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our APED price history page.

How to buy APED (APED)

Looking for how to buy APED? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase APED on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

APED to Local Currencies

1 APED to VND ₫ 7,461.531 1 APED to AUD A$ 0.45978 1 APED to GBP ￡ 0.21825 1 APED to EUR € 0.25317 1 APED to USD $ 0.291 1 APED to MYR RM 1.28331 1 APED to TRY ₺ 11.07546 1 APED to JPY ¥ 41.71194 1 APED to RUB ₽ 23.98422 1 APED to INR ₹ 25.03473 1 APED to IDR Rp 4,932.20265 1 APED to KRW ₩ 414.5295 1 APED to PHP ₱ 16.59573 1 APED to EGP ￡E. 14.84973 1 APED to BRL R$ 1.70235 1 APED to CAD C$ 0.40158 1 APED to BDT ৳ 35.35359 1 APED to NGN ₦ 467.84361 1 APED to UAH ₴ 12.01248 1 APED to VES Bs 20.661 1 APED to PKR Rs 81.6255 1 APED to KZT ₸ 150.69726 1 APED to THB ฿ 9.80088 1 APED to TWD NT$ 9.44295 1 APED to AED د.إ 1.06797 1 APED to CHF Fr 0.23862 1 APED to HKD HK$ 2.25525 1 APED to MAD .د.م 2.69466 1 APED to MXN $ 5.86365

APED Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of APED, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About APED What is the price of APED (APED) today? The live price of APED (APED) is 0.291 USD . What is the market cap of APED (APED)? The current market cap of APED is $ 283.58K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of APED by its real-time market price of 0.291 USD . What is the circulating supply of APED (APED)? The current circulating supply of APED (APED) is 974.49K USD . What was the highest price of APED (APED)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of APED (APED) is 15.9361 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of APED (APED)? The 24-hour trading volume of APED (APED) is $ 55.34K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

