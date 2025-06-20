Preț Zulu Network (ZULU)
Prețul în timp real pentru Zulu Network (ZULU) astăzi este 0.00216184 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 308.34K USD. Prețul ZULU la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Zulu Network cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Zulu Network în cadrul zilei este -8.17%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 144.50M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul ZULU la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru ZULU.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Zulu Network la USD a fost $ -0.000192456598166399.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Zulu Network la USD a fost $ -0.0010070918.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Zulu Network la USD a fost $ -0.0015793451.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Zulu Network la USD a fost $ -0.011297969416580166.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ -0.000192456598166399
|-8.17%
|30 de zile
|$ -0.0010070918
|-46.58%
|60 de zile
|$ -0.0015793451
|-73.05%
|90 de zile
|$ -0.011297969416580166
|-83.93%
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Zulu Network: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
-2.40%
-8.17%
-21.87%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network. Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation. Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include: Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network. Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations. Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation. Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition. Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability. Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin. Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform. Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth: Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024: Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others. Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money. Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation. Buy on Gate: https://www.gate.io/en/trade/ZULU_USDT Buy on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ZULU_USDT Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.
Înțelegerea tokenomică a Zulu Network (ZULU) poate oferi o perspectivă mai profundă asupra valorii sale pe termen lung și a potențialului de creștere. De la modul în care sunt distribuite tokenurile la modul în care este gestionată oferta, tokenomia dezvăluie structura de bază a economiei unui proiect. Află acum despre tokenomia extinsă pentru ZULU!
Prețurile criptomonedelor sunt supuse unor riscuri ridicate de piață și volatilității prețurilor. Ar trebui să investești în proiecte și produse cu care te-ai familiarizat și ale căror riscuri aferente le înțelegi. Trebuie să analizezi cu atenție propria ta experiență legată de investiții, situația financiară, obiectivele de investiție și toleranța la risc și să consulți un consilier financiar independent înainte de a face orice investiție. Acest material nu trebuie interpretat ca un sfat financiar. Performanța trecută nu este un indicator de încredere al performanței viitoare. Valoarea investiției tale poate scădea sau crește și este posibil să nu primești înapoi suma investită. Răspunzi exclusiv pentru deciziile de investiții pe care le iei. MEXC nu răspunde pentru orice pierderi pe care le poți suferi. Pentru mai multe informații, consultă Condițiile de utilizare și Avertismentul privind riscurile. Reține, de asemenea, că datele referitoare la criptomonedele menționate mai sus prezentate aici (cum ar fi prețul actual) se bazează pe surse terțe. Acestea îți sunt prezentate „ca atare” și numai în scop informativ, fără reprezentare sau garanție de niciun fel. De asemenea, linkurile furnizate către pagini terțe nu sunt sub controlul MEXC. MEXC nu răspunde pentru fiabilitatea și acuratețea acestor pagini terțe și conținutul acestora.
|1 ZULU la VND
₫56.8888196
|1 ZULU la AUD
A$0.0033292336
|1 ZULU la GBP
￡0.0015997616
|1 ZULU la EUR
€0.0018591824
|1 ZULU la USD
$0.00216184
|1 ZULU la MYR
RM0.00918782
|1 ZULU la TRY
₺0.085716956
|1 ZULU la JPY
¥0.314763904
|1 ZULU la RUB
₽0.1695747296
|1 ZULU la INR
₹0.1873018176
|1 ZULU la IDR
Rp35.4399943296
|1 ZULU la KRW
₩2.9573538832
|1 ZULU la PHP
₱0.1235923928
|1 ZULU la EGP
￡E.0.1095404328
|1 ZULU la BRL
R$0.0118685016
|1 ZULU la CAD
C$0.0029617208
|1 ZULU la BDT
৳0.2645227424
|1 ZULU la NGN
₦3.3516734992
|1 ZULU la UAH
₴0.0901703464
|1 ZULU la VES
Bs0.22050768
|1 ZULU la PKR
Rs0.6137896128
|1 ZULU la KZT
₸1.1300586232
|1 ZULU la THB
฿0.0708218784
|1 ZULU la TWD
NT$0.0638391352
|1 ZULU la AED
د.إ0.0079339528
|1 ZULU la CHF
Fr0.0017510904
|1 ZULU la HKD
HK$0.0169488256
|1 ZULU la MAD
.د.م0.0197375992
|1 ZULU la MXN
$0.0411614336