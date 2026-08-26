Yuzu Protection Pool Price Today

The live Yuzu Protection Pool (YZPP) price today is $ 1.18, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YZPP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.18 per YZPP.

Yuzu Protection Pool currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,661,713, with a circulating supply of 3.95M YZPP. During the last 24 hours, YZPP traded between $ 1.17 (low) and $ 1.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.22, while the all-time low was $ 0.917148.

In short-term performance, YZPP moved -- in the last hour and +0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 108.33.

Yuzu Protection Pool (YZPP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.66M$ 4.66M $ 4.66M Volume (24H) $ 108.33$ 108.33 $ 108.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.66M$ 4.66M $ 4.66M Circulation Supply 3.95M 3.95M 3.95M Total Supply 3,994,996.733939307 3,994,996.733939307 3,994,996.733939307

The current Market Cap of Yuzu Protection Pool is $ 4.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 108.33. The circulating supply of YZPP is 3.95M, with a total supply of 3994996.733939307. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.66M.