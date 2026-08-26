Which blockchain network does SKS Cartoon run on?

SKS Cartoon operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SKS?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of 10.46% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does SKS Cartoon belong to?

SKS Cartoon falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,BagsApp Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SKS with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of SKS Cartoon?

Its market capitalization is $40117, placing the asset at rank #6459. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SKS is currently circulating?

There are 999221293.591444 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for SKS Cartoon today?

Over the past day, SKS generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, SKS Cartoon fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.