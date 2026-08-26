Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund Price Today

The live Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund (STAC) price today is $ 1,029.71, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current STAC to USD conversion rate is $ 1,029.71 per STAC.

Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 103,175,142, with a circulating supply of 100.20K STAC. During the last 24 hours, STAC traded between $ 1,021.29 (low) and $ 1,033.78 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1,050.06, while the all-time low was $ 997.66.

In short-term performance, STAC moved +0.17% in the last hour and +0.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund (STAC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 103.18M$ 103.18M $ 103.18M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 103.18M$ 103.18M $ 103.18M Circulation Supply 100.20K 100.20K 100.20K Total Supply 100,198.000776 100,198.000776 100,198.000776

The current Market Cap of Securitize Tokenized AAA CLO Fund is $ 103.18M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STAC is 100.20K, with a total supply of 100198.000776. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.18M.