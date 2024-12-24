LETSTOP Price (STOP)
The live price of LETSTOP (STOP) today is 0.09915 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.80M USD. STOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LETSTOP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.65M USD
- LETSTOP price change within the day is +4.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 28.68M USD
During today, the price change of LETSTOP to USD was $ +0.00407803.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LETSTOP to USD was $ -0.0620435289.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LETSTOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LETSTOP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00407803
|+4.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0620435289
|-62.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LETSTOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.55%
+4.29%
-39.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LETSTOP is pioneering road safety by being the first app to reward safe driving, transforming everyday habits into valuable rewards. With over 250,000 downloads, LETSTOP users have collectively logged more than 20 million safe kilometers across 180+ countries. The app offers unique incentives, allowing drivers to redeem rewards as vouchers or convert them into cryptocurrency. Built on the Solana blockchain, LETSTOP combines innovation and impact to create safer roads globally.
