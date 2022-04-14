Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Play To Earn Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Play To Earn sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Immutable X
Immutable X
IMX
$ 0.12897
-1.78%
-4.28%
+24.03%
$ 255.00M
$ 502.43K
2
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.0000267
+0.53%
-5.41%
+23.19%
$ 252.97M
$ 4.29B
3
Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity
AXS
$ 0.9616
+0.56%
-2.54%
+5.95%
$ 166.22M
$ 70.02K
4
Decentraland
Decentraland
MANA
$ 0.07408
+0.04%
-3.83%
+10.63%
$ 146.70M
$ 742.85K
5
$ 0.04193
+0.17%
-1.97%
+2.57%
$ 122.94M
$ 1.48M
6
GEODNET
GEODNET
GEOD
$ 0.2226
+0.18%
-8.69%
-1.37%
$ 98.87M
$ 656.65K
7
$ 0.1952
+0.26%
-0.15%
+0.98%
$ 90.47M
$ 315.35K
8
Gala
Gala
GALA
$ 0.001853
-0.38%
-6.78%
+30.20%
$ 89.46M
$ 244.25M
9
ECOMI
ECOMI
OMI
$ 0.0002385
+0.34%
+2.55%
+23.48%
$ 65.98M
$ 524.05M
10
RONIN
RONIN
RON
$ 0.05514
+0.44%
-2.64%
+9.89%
$ 42.50M
$ 1.00M
11
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0004143
+0.49%
-2.64%
+3.63%
$ 41.10M
$ 151.44M
12
DEAPcoin
DEAPcoin
DEP
$ 0.000991
-0.11%
+0.53%
-0.07%
$ 29.61M
$ 141.76M
13
Yooldo Games
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS
$ 0.03962
+1.28%
+54.08%
+34.95%
$ 24.27M
$ 1.97M
14
Degen
Degen
DEGEN
$ 0.0010237
+0.08%
-7.05%
+0.11%
$ 23.69M
$ 61.32M
15
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.228
+0.22%
-4.46%
+4.52%
$ 23.59M
$ 17.26K
16
Smooth Love Potion
Smooth Love Potion
SLP
$ 0.0006273
+0.71%
-2.24%
+11.38%
$ 22.80M
$ 95.53M
17
GMT
GMT
GMT
$ 0.00721953
+0.67%
-0.02%
+13.20%
$ 22.46M
$ 25.61M
18
Catizen
Catizen
CATI
$ 0.04971
+0.43%
-3.52%
+1.38%
$ 22.39M
$ 1.17M
19
WAX
WAX
WAXP
$ 0.004104
+0.12%
-3.47%
+8.27%
$ 18.82M
$ 13.99M
20
IdleMine
IdleMine
IDLE
$ 0.00184359
+0.07%
-0.00%
+4.97%
$ 18.43M
$ 148.20K
21
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.02277
+0.75%
-3.11%
+13.71%
$ 17.33M
$ 2.25M
22
Big Time
Big Time
BIGTIME
$ 0.006444
+0.11%
-3.18%
+18.64%
$ 15.90M
$ 9.33M
23
Zentry
Zentry
ZENT
$ 0.001936
+0.16%
-0.92%
+6.49%
$ 15.51M
$ 26.99M
24
Hamster Kombat
Hamster Kombat
HMSTR
$ 0.0001806
-0.22%
-3.23%
+1.75%
$ 11.58M
$ 466.86M
25
Gods Unchained
Gods Unchained
GODS
$ 0.02509
+0.20%
-0.44%
+4.28%
$ 10.88M
$ 2.46M
26
Alien Worlds Trilium
Alien Worlds Trilium
TLM
$ 0.0015867
-0.39%
+10.10%
+13.12%
$ 10.67M
$ 112.21M
27
WilderWorld
WilderWorld
WILD
$ 0.01741
+0.23%
+1.28%
+4.06%
$ 8.70M
$ 3.75M
28
SuperWalk GRND
SuperWalk GRND
GRND
$ 0.00953655
+0.03%
+0.01%
+6.24%
$ 7.73M
$ 73.36K
29
GUNZ
GUNZ
GUN
$ 0.003157
-0.13%
-2.35%
+3.96%
$ 7.44M
$ 19.56M
30
Radio Caca
Radio Caca
RACA
$ 0.00001462
+0.07%
-2.01%
+7.32%
$ 6.04M
$ 3.98B
31
Upland
Upland
SPARKLET
$ 0.02022
0.00%
+0.10%
-0.05%
$ 5.40M
$ 24.88K
32
ParagonsDAO
ParagonsDAO
PDT
$ 0.060339
-0.28%
-0.02%
-6.51%
$ 5.10M
$ 252.15
33
Games for a Living
Games for a Living
GFAL
$ 0.00071026
0.00%
-0.02%
-13.21%
$ 5.05M
$ 1.63K
34
SWEAT
SWEAT
SWEAT
$ 0.00035233
-0.28%
-0.00%
+0.51%
$ 4.69M
$ 293.53K
35
Splintershards
Splintershards
SPS
$ 0.00349313
+0.20%
-0.01%
+4.64%
$ 4.64M
$ 6.77K
36
Nakamoto Games
Nakamoto Games
NAKA
$ 0.04002
+0.15%
+16.13%
+7.17%
$ 3.80M
$ 2.75M
37
Step App
Step App
FITFI
$ 0.000632
0.00%
--
-1.46%
$ 2.91M
$ 12.91
38
Chain Games
Chain Games
CHAIN
$ 0.0074853
-0.22%
-0.00%
+92.53%
$ 2.90M
$ 30.76K
39
Ancient8
Ancient8
A8
$ 0.00474
-2.60%
+10.27%
+11.69%
$ 2.62M
$ 9.74M
40
Sharp Token
Sharp Token
SHARP
$ 0.0007503
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.54M
$ 4.20K
41
$ 0.001444
-0.03%
-8.38%
-14.88%
$ 2.54M
$ 40.04M
42
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04600967
-0.12%
-0.04%
+5.71%
$ 2.43M
$ 93.95K
43
TokenFi
TokenFi
TOKEN
$ 0.002242
+0.04%
-5.62%
+8.30%
$ 2.23M
$ 26.74M
44
Foxsy AI
Foxsy AI
FOXSY
$ 0.0018333
-0.22%
-4.01%
+5.42%
$ 2.08M
$ 14.11M
45
3ULL
3ULL
3ULL
$ 0.00014262
+0.02%
-10.52%
+73.47%
$ 2.05M
$ 79.67M
46
DAR Open Network
DAR Open Network
D
$ 0.0028
+0.37%
+12.31%
+41.50%
$ 2.04M
$ 27.20M
47
Metacade
Metacade
MCADE
$ 0.00106288
+0.19%
0.00%
+14.73%
$ 2.01M
$ 65.42K
48
Cornucopias
Cornucopias
COPI
$ 0.00176201
+0.58%
-0.05%
-1.02%
$ 1.85M
$ 510.37
49
PIXL
PIXL
PIXL
$ 0.00328149
+0.22%
+0.06%
+6.18%
$ 1.64M
$ 7.28K
50
Phantasma Phoenix
Phantasma Phoenix
SOUL
$ 0.01172783
-0.02%
-0.10%
+6.63%
$ 1.61M
$ 18.21K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Play To Earn tokens and why are they popular?
Play To Earn tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 181 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.78B.
What is the best-performing Play To Earn token right now?
Among Play To Earn tokens tracked on MEXC, UFO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 89.27% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Play To Earn tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 181 Play To Earn tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Play To Earn tokens include IMX, FLOKI, AXS. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Play To Earn category?
The combined market capitalization of all Play To Earn tokens is approximately $1.78B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Play To Earn sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.