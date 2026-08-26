Firelight Staked XRP Price Today

The live Firelight Staked XRP (STXRP) price today is $ 1.44, with a 5.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current STXRP to USD conversion rate is $ 1.44 per STXRP.

Firelight Staked XRP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 80,744,626, with a circulating supply of 55.92M STXRP. During the last 24 hours, STXRP traded between $ 1.42 (low) and $ 1.53 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.4, while the all-time low was $ 0.961388.

In short-term performance, STXRP moved +0.20% in the last hour and +44.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 164.90K.

Firelight Staked XRP (STXRP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 80.74M$ 80.74M $ 80.74M Volume (24H) $ 164.90K$ 164.90K $ 164.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.72M$ 80.72M $ 80.72M Circulation Supply 55.92M 55.92M 55.92M Total Supply 55,897,616.114371 55,897,616.114371 55,897,616.114371

The current Market Cap of Firelight Staked XRP is $ 80.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 164.90K. The circulating supply of STXRP is 55.92M, with a total supply of 55897616.114371. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.72M.