Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Privacy Blockchain Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy Blockchain sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Canton Network
Canton Network
CC
$ 0.11868
-0.95%
-5.65%
+20.00%
$ 4.62B
$ 4.42M
2
Beldex
Beldex
BDX
$ 0.08253
+0.10%
-0.96%
-0.02%
$ 637.48M
$ 12.54M
3
Tezos
Tezos
XTZ
$ 0.228
+0.26%
-3.11%
+6.02%
$ 247.27M
$ 249.91K
4
Humanity
Humanity
H
$ 0.07973
-0.33%
+13.19%
-7.70%
$ 224.28M
$ 4.07M
5
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02576
-0.62%
-7.17%
+6.34%
$ 163.01M
$ 10.82M
6
ZANO
ZANO
ZANO
$ 8.312
+0.24%
-2.26%
+0.49%
$ 126.66M
$ 70.13K
7
ZKsync
ZKsync
ZK
$ 0.008886
+0.48%
-2.19%
+7.06%
$ 87.83M
$ 13.51M
8
Mina Protocol
Mina Protocol
MINA
$ 0.06115
+0.52%
+1.67%
+45.24%
$ 79.76M
$ 1.84M
9
Concordium
Concordium
CCD
$ 0.003753
-1.06%
-8.05%
+1.83%
$ 46.97M
$ 30.13M
10
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.00597
+0.42%
-4.08%
+8.18%
$ 46.32M
$ 10.17M
11
Aztec
Aztec
AZTEC
$ 0.01463
-0.34%
-1.68%
+10.35%
$ 42.07M
$ 5.70M
12
Dusk Network
Dusk Network
DUSK
$ 0.07219
-0.28%
-7.80%
+2.92%
$ 35.74M
$ 1.06M
13
COTI
COTI
COTI
$ 0.011972
-0.03%
-7.05%
+20.44%
$ 33.91M
$ 9.21M
14
Ergo
Ergo
ERG
$ 0.2616
0.00%
-3.66%
+14.24%
$ 21.70M
$ 269.54K
15
Aleo
Aleo
ALEO
$ 0.01724
+0.29%
+0.76%
+12.60%
$ 20.52M
$ 4.24M
16
Verus
Verus
VRSC
$ 0.210846
+0.38%
-0.00%
+6.31%
$ 17.02M
$ 1.54K
17
Octra
Octra
OCT
$ 0.02155802
+0.26%
-0.07%
-6.70%
$ 13.48M
$ 113.53K
18
Wanchain
Wanchain
WAN
$ 0.055434
+0.64%
+0.02%
+4.83%
$ 11.03M
$ 568.52K
19
QUAI
QUAI
QUAI
$ 0.011453
+0.56%
-0.37%
-4.32%
$ 8.95M
$ 5.92M
20
Telos
Telos
TLOS
$ 0.019392
+0.11%
-3.30%
-21.37%
$ 8.73M
$ 3.19M
21
Abelian
Abelian
ABEL
$ 0.05867
-0.03%
-0.41%
-1.68%
$ 6.90M
$ 281.71K
22
SCRT
SCRT
SCRT
$ 0.01495
-0.98%
-15.76%
-38.45%
$ 5.19M
$ 4.79M
23
ZEPHYR
ZEPHYR
ZEPH
$ 0.4003
-0.33%
-0.40%
-2.63%
$ 4.33M
$ 141.04K
24
Memento
Memento
DEXTF
$ 0.03799409
+0.32%
-0.03%
+72.23%
$ 3.05M
$ 40.31K
25
Aleph Zero
Aleph Zero
AZERO
$ 0.00869
-0.05%
+1.84%
-9.06%
$ 2.30M
$ 7.03M
26
BEAM
BEAM
BEAM
$ 0.008093
-8.35%
+2.52%
+9.84%
$ 1.16M
$ 816.03K
27
XELIS
XELIS
XEL
$ 0.164
-1.81%
-10.93%
-6.86%
$ 889.87K
$ 78.14K
28
DragonX
DragonX
DRGX
$ 0.040379
-0.11%
+0.03%
-5.62%
$ 375.14K
$ 252.11K
29
Dero
Dero
DERO
$ 0.01387845
+0.85%
+0.23%
-46.23%
$ 175.94K
$ 1.50K
30
Integritee
Integritee
TEER
$ 0.00369558
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 36.96K
$ 70.87
31
XTM
XTM
XTM
$ 0.000357
0.00%
-5.43%
+0.87%
--
$ 17.93M
32
Iron Fish
Iron Fish
IRON
$ 0.07314
+0.28%
-2.48%
-7.14%
--
$ 750.51K
33
SAL
SAL
SAL
$ 0.00428
0.00%
-10.46%
-18.01%
--
$ 1.27M
34
Midnight
Midnight
NIGHT
$ 0.01965
-0.05%
-2.92%
+2.40%
--
$ 3.52M
35
Confidential Layer
Confidential Layer
CLONE
$ 0.005195
+0.25%
-1.21%
-3.90%
--
$ 17.73M
36
RYO Token
RYO Token
RYO
$ 4.323
-0.51%
-3.97%
+6.19%
--
$ 8.83K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy Blockchain tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy Blockchain tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 36 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $6.51B.
What is the best-performing Privacy Blockchain token right now?
Among Privacy Blockchain tokens tracked on MEXC, H has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 13.19% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy Blockchain tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 36 Privacy Blockchain tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy Blockchain tokens include CC, BDX, XTZ. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy Blockchain category?
The combined market capitalization of all Privacy Blockchain tokens is approximately $6.51B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy Blockchain sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.