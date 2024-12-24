Verus Price (VRSC)
The live price of Verus (VRSC) today is 4.99 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 389.35M USD. VRSC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Verus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 26.25K USD
- Verus price change within the day is -2.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 78.12M USD
Get real-time price updates of the VRSC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VRSC price information.
During today, the price change of Verus to USD was $ -0.111732893037002.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Verus to USD was $ +0.2345060480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Verus to USD was $ +1.9376484370.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Verus to USD was $ +1.5323364892202613.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.111732893037002
|-2.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2345060480
|+4.70%
|60 Days
|$ +1.9376484370
|+38.83%
|90 Days
|$ +1.5323364892202613
|+44.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Verus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.45%
-2.19%
-18.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Verus Coin aims to be the world's most advanced technology, zero knowledge privacy-enabling blockchain, Verus Coin brings Sapling performance and zero knowledge features to an intelligent system with a completely unique, combined proof of stake/proof of work consensus algorithm that solves the nothing at stake problem. With this and its approach towards CPU mining and ASICs, Verus Coin may also be the most naturally decentralizing and attack resistant blockchain to exist. Over and above its leading privacy, interchain contracts, and security features, Verus Coin's next steps include automated provisioning of public blockchains as a service, using the same technology that Verus developers created and used to solve the ""nothing at stake"" problem. At that point, the first applications that will allow provisioning of chains on their behalf will be polls and elections. Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. With its groundbreaking consensus protocol, Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Verus was a no-ICO, no-premine, 100% fairly launched community project.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VRSC to AUD
A$7.984
|1 VRSC to GBP
￡3.9421
|1 VRSC to EUR
€4.7904
|1 VRSC to USD
$4.99
|1 VRSC to MYR
RM22.4051
|1 VRSC to TRY
₺175.648
|1 VRSC to JPY
¥784.0787
|1 VRSC to RUB
₽505.0878
|1 VRSC to INR
₹424.6989
|1 VRSC to IDR
Rp80,483.8597
|1 VRSC to PHP
₱292.1645
|1 VRSC to EGP
￡E.254.8393
|1 VRSC to BRL
R$30.8881
|1 VRSC to CAD
C$7.1357
|1 VRSC to BDT
৳597.0036
|1 VRSC to NGN
₦7,724.4202
|1 VRSC to UAH
₴209.9792
|1 VRSC to VES
Bs254.49
|1 VRSC to PKR
Rs1,391.9106
|1 VRSC to KZT
₸2,605.7281
|1 VRSC to THB
฿170.9075
|1 VRSC to TWD
NT$163.173
|1 VRSC to CHF
Fr4.4411
|1 VRSC to HKD
HK$38.7224
|1 VRSC to MAD
.د.م50.2493