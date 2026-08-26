Octra Price Today

The live Octra (OCT) price today is $ 0.02105962, with a 14.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current OCT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02105962 per OCT.

Octra currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,163,334, with a circulating supply of 625.20M OCT. During the last 24 hours, OCT traded between $ 0.02052224 (low) and $ 0.02483096 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.141929, while the all-time low was $ 0.01439789.

In short-term performance, OCT moved -0.42% in the last hour and +3.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 95.61K.

Octra (OCT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.16M$ 13.16M $ 13.16M Volume (24H) $ 95.61K$ 95.61K $ 95.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.16M$ 13.16M $ 13.16M Circulation Supply 625.20M 625.20M 625.20M Total Supply 625,202,731.0 625,202,731.0 625,202,731.0

The current Market Cap of Octra is $ 13.16M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 95.61K. The circulating supply of OCT is 625.20M, with a total supply of 625202731.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.16M.