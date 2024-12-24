What is Integritee (TEER)

What is the project about? The Integritee platform enables firms and dApps to process their users’ data in a privacy-preserving manner that aids compliance with GDPR and other privacy regulations. Moreover, Integritee enables using its service to prove that all privacy-related requirements have been respected. By combining the trust of Polkadot, the scalability of second-layer sidechains, and the confidentiality of Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) hardware, Integritee aims to power a new generation of data-driven dApps and services. Achieving this will depend on establishing trustworthy public auditability and transparency, to allow everybody to verify that the correct code is executed on genuine TEE hardware. Since Integritee may not be a trusted intermediary, the firm will deploy a remote attestation (RA) registry on a public blockchain. What makes your project unique? History of your project. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for?

Integritee (TEER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website