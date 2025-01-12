Ripple USD Price (RLUSD)
The live price of Ripple USD (RLUSD) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 72.40M USD. RLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ripple USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 67.51M USD
- Ripple USD price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 72.30M USD
RLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Ripple USD to USD was $ +0.00094159.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ripple USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ripple USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ripple USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00094159
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ripple USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
+0.09%
+0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ripple USD (“RLUSD”), issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ripple Labs, is a USD denominated stablecoin created with trust, liquidity, and compliance at its core. Each RLUSD is backed by at least an equivalent amount of U.S. dollars and other cash equivalents. RLUSD is purpose-built for cross-border payments and delivers reliable access to digital dollars. As an industry leader for over a decade, Ripple has a proven track record of delivering breakthrough blockchain solutions at scale. Strong ecosystem relationships built over a decade facilitates RLUSD’s broad accessibility for use by financial institutions, enterprises and developers. Ripple’s commitment to regulatory compliance, combined with its global license portfolio, enables RLUSD users to transact with confidence. RLUSD delivers the reliability of USD combined with the efficiencies of blockchain technology in a trusted, liquid, and compliant manner.
