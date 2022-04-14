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Top Adventure Games Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Adventure Games sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.203
+0.66%
-4.47%
+3.92%
$ 23.55M
$ 17.41K
2
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.14995
+0.18%
-16.64%
+73.39%
$ 16.12M
$ 376.00K
3
AriaAI
AriaAI
ARIA
$ 0.02846
+0.74%
+0.42%
-18.42%
$ 9.86M
$ 2.00M
4
Aurory
Aurory
AURY
$ 0.0156173
0.00%
-0.03%
-10.63%
$ 1.46M
$ 1.76K
5
StarLink
StarLink
STARL
$ 1.42311E-7
+0.30%
-2.57%
+7.29%
$ 1.42M
--
6
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0.272674
+0.24%
-0.00%
+15.42%
$ 764.95K
$ 721.39
7
Matchain
Matchain
MAT
$ 0.03946
+0.43%
-0.90%
+12.46%
$ 643.42K
$ 1.72M
8
MCH Coin
MCH Coin
MCHC
$ 0.01110172
-0.04%
-0.01%
+3.95%
$ 543.62K
$ 5.26K
9
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000743
+1.22%
+1.91%
+3.75%
$ 466.16K
$ 19.49M
10
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.5998E-8
0.00%
+0.00%
-51.19%
$ 412.08K
--
11
Revomon
Revomon
REVO
$ 0.00944549
+0.22%
-0.02%
+12.98%
$ 281.43K
$ 240.25
12
Savanna Survival
Savanna Survival
SVSA
$ 0.00114208
0.00%
0.00%
-0.03%
$ 219.05K
$ 8.54
13
Bezoge Earth
Bezoge Earth
BEZOGE
$ 4.412E-12
0.00%
0.00%
+7.56%
$ 174.65K
--
14
Castle Of Blackwater
Castle Of Blackwater
COBE
$ 0.00186215
+0.25%
--
+6.18%
$ 111.37K
$ 7.16
15
NFT Champions
NFT Champions
CHAMP
$ 5.313E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 53.13K
--
16
Fate Adventure
Fate Adventure
FA
$ 0.00547094
-0.55%
-0.02%
+16.28%
$ 35.37K
$ 31.80
17
Defina Finance
Defina Finance
FINA
$ 0.00054874
+0.14%
+0.00%
+1.52%
$ 32.17K
$ 1.66K
18
Pankito
Pankito
PAN
$ 0.00042871
0.00%
-0.00%
+0.76%
$ 25.72K
$ 8.29
19
SLOVE
SLOVE
SLOVE
$ 0.00015185
0.00%
-0.03%
+12.98%
$ 13.67K
$ 3.22
20
Unfettered Ecosystem
Unfettered Ecosystem
SOULS
$ 1.212E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.23K
--
21
Palio
Palio
PAL
$ 0.0006867
-0.06%
-2.21%
-3.85%
--
$ 86.23M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Adventure Games tokens and why are they popular?
Adventure Games tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 21 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $56.20M.
What is the best-performing Adventure Games token right now?
Among Adventure Games tokens tracked on MEXC, QORPO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.91% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Adventure Games tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 21 Adventure Games tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Adventure Games tokens include ILV, PEPECOIN, ARIA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Adventure Games category?
The combined market capitalization of all Adventure Games tokens is approximately $56.20M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Adventure Games sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.