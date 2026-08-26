AI Powered Finance Price Today

The live AI Powered Finance (AIPF) price today is $ 0.545336, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIPF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.545336 per AIPF.

AI Powered Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,449,388, with a circulating supply of 63.17M AIPF. During the last 24 hours, AIPF traded between $ 0.544355 (low) and $ 0.554818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.535541.

In short-term performance, AIPF moved -0.51% in the last hour and -7.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 242.71K.

AI Powered Finance (AIPF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.45M$ 34.45M $ 34.45M Volume (24H) $ 242.71K$ 242.71K $ 242.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.45M$ 34.45M $ 34.45M Circulation Supply 63.17M 63.17M 63.17M Total Supply 63,171,202.82680376 63,171,202.82680376 63,171,202.82680376

The current Market Cap of AI Powered Finance is $ 34.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 242.71K. The circulating supply of AIPF is 63.17M, with a total supply of 63171202.82680376. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.45M.