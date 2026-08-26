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The live AI Powered Finance price today is 0.545336 USD.AIPF market cap is 34,449,388 USD. Track real-time AIPF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AI Powered Finance price today is 0.545336 USD.AIPF market cap is 34,449,388 USD. Track real-time AIPF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AI Powered Finance Logo

AI Powered Finance Price (AIPF)

Unlisted

1 AIPF to USD Live Price:

$0.545336
$0.545336$0.545336
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AI Powered Finance (AIPF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:45:08 (UTC+8)

AI Powered Finance Price Today

The live AI Powered Finance (AIPF) price today is $ 0.545336, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIPF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.545336 per AIPF.

AI Powered Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,449,388, with a circulating supply of 63.17M AIPF. During the last 24 hours, AIPF traded between $ 0.544355 (low) and $ 0.554818 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.535541.

In short-term performance, AIPF moved -0.51% in the last hour and -7.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 242.71K.

AI Powered Finance (AIPF) Market Information

$ 34.45M
$ 34.45M$ 34.45M

$ 242.71K
$ 242.71K$ 242.71K

$ 34.45M
$ 34.45M$ 34.45M

63.17M
63.17M 63.17M

63,171,202.82680376
63,171,202.82680376 63,171,202.82680376

The current Market Cap of AI Powered Finance is $ 34.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 242.71K. The circulating supply of AIPF is 63.17M, with a total supply of 63171202.82680376. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.45M.

AI Powered Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.544355
$ 0.544355$ 0.544355
24H Low
$ 0.554818
$ 0.554818$ 0.554818
24H High

$ 0.544355
$ 0.544355$ 0.544355

$ 0.554818
$ 0.554818$ 0.554818

$ 2.23
$ 2.23$ 2.23

$ 0.535541
$ 0.535541$ 0.535541

-0.51%

-1.68%

-7.64%

-7.64%

Price Prediction for AI Powered Finance

AI Powered Finance (AIPF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIPF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AI Powered Finance (AIPF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AI Powered Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AI Powered Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AIPF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AI Powered Finance Price Prediction.

What is AI Powered Finance (AIPF)

AIPF (AI Powered Finance) is a decentralized finance project designed to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and sustainability of on-chain financial operations by integrating automated intelligence with smart contracts. The project focuses on building a structured DeFi ecosystem where predefined algorithms and AI-assisted logic help manage liquidity flows, reward mechanisms, and system stability without relying on centralized control. AIPF operates on decentralized infrastructure, ensuring that all critical functions are executed through smart contracts and verifiable processes. The primary purpose of the project is to reduce manual intervention, improve capital utilization, and create a more adaptive financial framework that can respond to market conditions while maintaining protocol integrity and user trust.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About AI Powered Finance

What is the current price of AI Powered Finance?

AI Powered Finance is trading at $0.545336, representing a price movement of -1.68% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does AIPF compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -1.68% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If AIPF is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is AI Powered Finance performing compared to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Polygon Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Polygon Ecosystem segment, AIPF demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is AI Powered Finance's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $34449388 positions AIPF at rank #584, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $0.544355 to $0.554818, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is AIPF trading?

AI Powered Finance has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact AIPF's valuation?

With 63171202.82680376 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Powered Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:45:08 (UTC+8)

AI Powered Finance (AIPF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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