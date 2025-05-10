Indigo Protocol iUSD Prijs (IUSD)
De live prijs van Indigo Protocol iUSD (IUSD) vandaag is 1.04 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 0.00 USD. De prijs van IUSD naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van Indigo Protocol iUSD:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
Indigo Protocol iUSD prijswijziging binnen de dag is +0.59%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 0.00 USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van IUSD naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige IUSD prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van Indigo Protocol iUSD naar USD $ +0.00605154.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van Indigo Protocol iUSD naar USD $ +0.0412378720.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van Indigo Protocol iUSD naar USD $ +0.0487454240.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van Indigo Protocol iUSD naar USD $ +0.0637979743790315.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ +0.00605154
|+0.59%
|30 dagen
|$ +0.0412378720
|+3.97%
|60 dagen
|$ +0.0487454240
|+4.69%
|90 dagen
|$ +0.0637979743790315
|+6.54%
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van Indigo Protocol iUSD: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-0.07%
+0.59%
+3.06%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
iUSD is Cardano’s first fault-tolerant and fully collateralized native stablecoin released in November of 2022 as part of Indigo Protocol v1. iUSD is pegged to the median value of USDC, TUSD, and USDT; this design allows iUSD to maintain its peg even if one of the three stablecoins (USDC, TUSD, and USDT) depegs. The Indigo Protocol is a CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) based DeFi protocol that brings capital-efficient synthetic assets to the Cardano ecosystem. Users can purchase iUSD from a DEX just like any Cardano native asset, or can mint iUSD within the Indigo Protocol by depositing ADA as collateral. When users mint iUSD within the Indigo Protocol, they must deposit sufficient ADA such that their CDP remains above the applicable Minimum Collateralization Ratio (MCR) - meaning a user deposits collateral in the form of ADA that ensures over-collateralization. If the value of a user's ADA collateral begins to decrease toward the MCR, a user can choose to add more collateral to keep their iUSD position above the MCR. If a user’s collateral becomes worth less than the MCR of their iUSD debt, the Indigo Stability Pool providers will allow the user to keep their iUSD but will exchange Stability Pool iUSD for the user’s higher value ADA collateral. Thereby ensuring that iUSD remains overcollateralized and that the Indigo Protocol remains solvent via its efficient liquidation process. Unique to Indigo, users still receive their ADA staking rewards from stake pool delegation while ADA is being used as collateral in a CDP. This CDP Liquid Staking feature presents a unique use case for iUSD in trading strategies. The Indigo DAO controls the iUSD parameters and can therefore vote to raise or lower the Minimum Collateralization Ratio for iUSD and all Indigo iAssets.
MEXC is een toonaangevende cryptobeurs die wordt vertrouwd door meer dan 10 miljoen gebruikers wereldwijd. Het platform staat bekend om de grootste selectie aan tokens, de snelste nieuwste tokennoteringen en de laagste handelskosten op de markt. Word nu lid van MEXC en profiteer van uitstekende liquiditeit en de scherpste handelskosten.
De prijzen van cryptocurrency's zijn onderhevig aan hoge marktrisico's en prijsvolatiliteit. Investeer alleen in projecten en producten die je goed kent en waarvan je de risico's begrijpt. Denk goed na over je beleggingservaring, financiële situatie, beleggingsdoelen en risicotolerantie, en raadpleeg een onafhankelijke financieel adviseur voordat je belegt. Dit materiaal is niet bedoeld als financieel advies. Resultaten uit het verleden bieden geen garantie voor toekomstige prestaties. De waarde van je belegging kan zowel stijgen als dalen, en je krijgt mogelijk niet je oorspronkelijke beleggingsbedrag terug. Je bent zelf verantwoordelijk voor je beleggingsbeslissingen. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor eventuele verliezen die je lijdt. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we je naar onze Gebruiksvoorwaarden en Risicowaarschuwing. Houd er ook rekening mee dat de gegevens over de hierboven genoemde cryptocurrency (zoals de actuele prijs) zijn gebaseerd op informatie van derden. Deze gegevens worden aan je aangeboden 'zoals ze zijn' en zijn alleen voor informatieve doeleinden, zonder enige garanties. Links naar externe websites vallen ook niet onder de controle van MEXC. MEXC is niet verantwoordelijk voor de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van deze externe websites en hun inhoud.
|1 IUSD naar VND
₫26,666.64
|1 IUSD naar AUD
A$1.6224
|1 IUSD naar GBP
￡0.78
|1 IUSD naar EUR
€0.9152
|1 IUSD naar USD
$1.04
|1 IUSD naar MYR
RM4.472
|1 IUSD naar TRY
₺40.3104
|1 IUSD naar JPY
¥151.1744
|1 IUSD naar RUB
₽85.8
|1 IUSD naar INR
₹88.8264
|1 IUSD naar IDR
Rp17,333.3264
|1 IUSD naar KRW
₩1,452.5056
|1 IUSD naar PHP
₱57.5848
|1 IUSD naar EGP
￡E.52.6448
|1 IUSD naar BRL
R$5.876
|1 IUSD naar CAD
C$1.4456
|1 IUSD naar BDT
৳126.776
|1 IUSD naar NGN
₦1,672.0184
|1 IUSD naar UAH
₴43.264
|1 IUSD naar VES
Bs91.52
|1 IUSD naar PKR
Rs293.1968
|1 IUSD naar KZT
₸538.5744
|1 IUSD naar THB
฿34.2784
|1 IUSD naar TWD
NT$31.46
|1 IUSD naar AED
د.إ3.8168
|1 IUSD naar CHF
Fr0.8632
|1 IUSD naar HKD
HK$8.0808
|1 IUSD naar MAD
.د.م9.6304
|1 IUSD naar MXN
$20.2176