Spinning Cat kaina (OIIAOIIA)
-3.71%
-10.77%
+2.41%
+2.41%
Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) realiojo laiko kaina yra $0.0014259. Per pastarąsias 24 valandas OIIAOIIA svyravo nuo žemiausios kainos $ 0.00141717 iki aukščiausios $ 0.00167969 , rodančios aktyvų rinkos svyravimą. Visų laikų aukščiausia OIIAOIIA kaina yra $ 0.0324146, o žemiausia – $ 0.00125116.
Kalbant apie trumpalaikę grąžą, OIIAOIIA per pastarąją valandą pasikeitė -3.71%, per 24 valandas – -10.77%, o per pastarąsias 7 dienas – +2.41%. Tai suteikia jums trumpą naujausių kainos pokyčių ir rinkos dinamikos apžvalgą MEXC platformoje.
Dabartinė Spinning Cat rinkos kapitalizacija yra $ 1.43M, o 24 valandų prekybos apimtis – --. OIIAOIIA apyvartoje yra 999.79M vienetų, o bendras kiekis siekia 999792989.292986. Jo visiškos emisijos rinkos vertė (FDV) yra $ 1.43M
Šiandienos Spinning Cat kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.000172179840413124.
Spinning Cat 30 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.0005870544.
Spinning Cat 60 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ -0.0007875272.
Spinning Cat 90 dienų kainos pokytis į USD: $ 0.
|Laikotarpis
|Keisti (USD)
|Keisti (%)
|Šiandien
|$ -0.000172179840413124
|-10.77%
|30 dienų
|$ -0.0005870544
|-41.17%
|60 dienų
|$ -0.0007875272
|-55.23%
|90 dienų
|$ 0
|--
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
MEXC – pirmaujanti kriptovaliutų birža, kuria pasitiki daugiau nei 10 milijonų naudotojų visame pasaulyje. Išsiskiria plačiausiu tokenų pasirinkimu, greičiausiu įtraukimu ir mažiausiais prekybos mokesčiais rinkoje. Prisijunkite prie MEXC ir mėgaukitės aukščiausio lygio likvidumu bei geriausiais mokesčiais rinkoje!
Kiek kainuos Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) rytoj, kitą savaitę ar kitą mėnesį USD valiuta? Kokia galėtų būti jūsų Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) turto vertė 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 m. – ar net po 10 ar 20 metų? Naudokitės mūsų kainos prognozavimo įrankiu, kad sužinotumėte trumpalaikes ir ilgalaikes Spinning Cat prognozes.
Peržiūrėkite Spinning Cat kainos prognozę dabar!
Supratimas apie Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) tokenomiką gali suteikti gilesnį supratimą apie jo ilgalaikę vertę ir augimo potencialą. Nuo to, kaip paskirstomi tokenai iki to, kaip valdoma jų pasiūla, tokenomika atskleidžia pagrindinę projekto ekonomikos struktūrą. Sužinokite apie OIIAOIIAišsamią tokeno tokenomiką dabar!
|Laikas (UTC+8)
|Tipas
|Informacija
|09-11 22:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Sektoriaus naujienos
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
Kriptovaliutų kainos pasižymi didele rinkos rizika ir kainų nepastovumu. Investuokite tik į tuos projektus ir produktus, kuriuos išmanote ir kurių riziką suprantate. Prieš investuodami gerai įvertinkite savo investavimo patirtį, finansinę padėtį, investavimo tikslus ir rizikos toleranciją bei pasitarkite su nepriklausomu finansų konsultantu. Ši medžiaga nėra finansinė konsultacija. Ankstesni rezultatai negarantuoja būsimų rezultatų. Jūsų investicijų vertė gali tiek mažėti, tiek didėti, ir galite neatgauti investuotos sumos. Už savo investicinius sprendimus atsakote tik jūs patys. MEXC neatsako už jokius jūsų patirtus nuostolius. Daugiau informacijos rasite Naudojimo sąlygose ir Įspėjime apie riziką. Taip pat atkreipkite dėmesį, kad čia pateikti duomenys, susiję su pirmiau minėta kriptovaliuta (pvz., dabartinė jos kaina), yra pagrįsti trečiųjų šalių šaltiniais. Informacija pateikiama „tokia, kokia yra“ ir tik informaciniais tikslais, be jokių garantijų. Nuorodos į trečiųjų šalių svetaines taip pat nėra MEXC kontroliuojamos. MEXC neatsako už tokių trečiųjų šalių svetainių ir jų turinio patikimumą bei tikslumą.