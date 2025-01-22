Ket 가격 (KET)
오늘 Ket (KET)의 실시간 가격은 0.01180059 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 11.80M USD 입니다. KET에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Ket 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 700.03K USD
- Ket의 당일 가격 변동 +15.36%
- 유통 공급량 1.00B USD
MEXC에서 KET에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 KET 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Ket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.00157114.
지난 30일간 Ket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Ket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Ket에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ +0.00157114
|+15.36%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Ket 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+0.62%
+15.36%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
YellowCatDAO sets itself apart by integrating cutting-edge AI-driven trading mechanisms with a community-centered governance model. At its core, the project leverages an AI agent capable of executing trades across multiple blockchain networks, making it a pioneer in cross-chain AI trading. Unlike typical trading bots, this AI agent not only focuses on profitability but also strategically reinvests gains into the project’s treasury to ensure sustainable growth and support ongoing initiatives. One of YellowCatDAO’s standout features is its innovative ShameFi mechanic, introduced during its presale. This mechanism brings a new level of accountability to the crypto space by publicly exposing the actions of presale participants. It ensures transparency and discourages harmful practices such as early dumping by presalers, thereby fostering a fairer and more stable ecosystem. This unique approach aligns with the project’s ethos of transparency and trust, making it one of the few projects actively addressing the challenges of launch-stage tokenomics. The project also offers a real-time transparency dashboard, which allows community members to monitor key activities such as token movements, and sell-offs by major wallets. This feature empowers the community with actionable insights, helping investors make informed decisions while keeping the project’s operations in check. This level of openness is rare in the crypto space and is a testament to YellowCatDAO’s commitment to building trust within its community. Additionally, YellowCatDAO seamlessly blends entertainment with functionality by introducing elements of EntertainmentFi. Through creative community engagement, such as raffles and interactive events, the project adds a layer of fun and inclusivity to its otherwise utility-driven model. These activities not only strengthen community bonds but also contribute to the project’s treasury, creating a self-reinforcing growth cycle. YellowCatDAO’s ability to integrate transparency, innovative tokenomics, AI-driven trading, and community interaction into one cohesive ecosystem makes it a truly unique project. By addressing pain points such as presale accountability, lack of transparency, and uninspired utility, it sets a new standard for decentralized autonomous organizations. With its bold vision and practical solutions, YellowCatDAO offers a fresh perspective on how blockchain technology can be leveraged for innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment.
|1 KET에서 AUD
A$0.0187629381
|1 KET에서 GBP
￡0.0095584779
|1 KET에서 EUR
€0.0113285664
|1 KET에서 USD
$0.01180059
|1 KET에서 MYR
RM0.0525126255
|1 KET에서 TRY
₺0.4204550217
|1 KET에서 JPY
¥1.8366438276
|1 KET에서 RUB
₽1.174158705
|1 KET에서 INR
₹1.0209870468
|1 KET에서 IDR
Rp193.4522641296
|1 KET에서 PHP
₱0.6904525209
|1 KET에서 EGP
￡E.0.593569677
|1 KET에서 BRL
R$0.0710395518
|1 KET에서 CAD
C$0.0168748437
|1 KET에서 BDT
৳1.4289334431
|1 KET에서 NGN
₦18.2953987242
|1 KET에서 UAH
₴0.4971588567
|1 KET에서 VES
Bs0.64903245
|1 KET에서 PKR
Rs3.2724216129
|1 KET에서 KZT
₸6.149287449
|1 KET에서 THB
฿0.4003940187
|1 KET에서 TWD
NT$0.3865873284
|1 KET에서 CHF
Fr0.010620531
|1 KET에서 HKD
HK$0.0918085902
|1 KET에서 MAD
.د.م0.1177698882