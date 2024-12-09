Grin 가격 (GRIN)
오늘 Grin (GRIN)의 실시간 가격은 0.04372139 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 8.11M USD 입니다. GRIN에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Grin 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 8.24K USD
- Grin의 당일 가격 변동 -6.22%
- 유통 공급량 185.54M USD
MEXC에서 GRIN에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 GRIN 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Grin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00289991815280212.
지난 30일간 Grin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0263492596.
지난 60일간 Grin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0332512494.
지난 90일간 Grin에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00289991815280212
|-6.22%
|30일
|$ +0.0263492596
|+60.27%
|60일
|$ +0.0332512494
|+76.05%
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Grin 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.21%
-6.22%
-7.68%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Grin coin is a private & lightweight open source project based on the mimblewimble blockchain implementation. MimbleWimble is a lightweight blockchain protocol proposed by anonymous author that goes by the name Tom Elvis Jedusor (inspired by Harry Potter) in July 2016. Since then, the proposal has gained a huge following among Bitcoin and privacy advocates. Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there are no addresses in Grin. In order to transact using Grin, both wallets must communicate with each other online with the results broadcasted to the network. Another key different is that transaction history (sender, receiver, amount) will not be recorded on the blockchain. Due to the removal of these information from the transaction, the data size remains small and that keeps the blockchain lightweight. New nodes can easily join the network without having to download a large blockchain. Grin coin was launched without an ICO, fundraising, or pre-mine. Developers around the world contribute openly with the goal to ensure the coin distribution remains as fair as possible. There are 2 popular wallets widely available to interact with the Grin network. Grin core wallet: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet-to-send-receive-grin-coins Wallet713: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet713-to-send-and-receive-grin-coin-step-by-step-guide The consensus algorithm used by Grin is the Cuckoo Cycle proof-of-work based. There are 2 hashing algorithms involved with Grin. Cuckoo-29 is meant for GPU mining while Cuckoo-31 is meant fo ASIC mining. This is a deliberate design to encourage miners to eventually move into ASIC mining for efficiency while keeping it fair at the beginning of the launch. Grin coin has launched its mainnet on 15th January 2019 and is now available for mining and trading.
MEXC는 전 세계 천만 명 이상의 사용자가 신뢰하는 선도적인 암호화폐 거래소입니다. 가장 다양한 토큰 선택, 가장 빠른 토큰 상장, 시장에서 가장 낮은 거래 수수료를 제공하는 거래소로 유명합니다. 지금 MEXC에 가입하여 업계 최고 수준의 유동성과 가장 경쟁력 있는 수수료를 경험해 보세요!
암호화폐 가격은 시장 위험도와 가격 변동률에 영향을 받습니다. 그러므로 프로젝트와 상품에 대해 잘 알아보고 수반된 위험까지 이해한 후에 투자해야 합니다. 투자 전에는 항상 투자 경험, 재정 상황, 투자 대상, 위험 감수 정도를 신중히 고려하고 독립적인 재정 고문과 상의하세요. 본 자료를 재정적 조언으로 해석하지 마세요. 미래 실적을 과거의 실적으로 예측할 수 없습니다. 투자 가치는 하락할 수도, 상승할 수도 있습니다. 또한, 투자 금액을 잃을 위험도 존재합니다. 투자 결정에 대한 책임은 전적으로 본인에게 있습니다. MEXC는 발생할 수 있는 손해에 대해 책임지지 않습니다. 자세한 내용은 사용 약관 및 위험 경고를 참고하세요. 본 페이지 상단의 암호화폐 관련 정보(현재 실시간 가격 등)는 제 3자에게서 얻은 것입니다. 관련 정보는 정보 제공만을 위한 것이며, 어떠한 표현이나 보증 없이 ‘그대로’ 제공됩니다. 제 3자 사이트에 제공된 링크도 MEXC의 관리하에 있지 않습니다. MEXC는 제 3자 사이트와 콘텐츠의 신뢰성과 정확성에 대해 책임지지 않습니다.
|1 GRIN에서 AUD
A$0.0682053684
|1 GRIN에서 GBP
￡0.0341026842
|1 GRIN에서 EUR
€0.0410981066
|1 GRIN에서 USD
$0.04372139
|1 GRIN에서 MYR
RM0.1928113299
|1 GRIN에서 TRY
₺1.5188810886
|1 GRIN에서 JPY
¥6.5577712861
|1 GRIN에서 RUB
₽4.3201105459
|1 GRIN에서 INR
₹3.7018900913
|1 GRIN에서 IDR
Rp693.9900606839
|1 GRIN에서 PHP
₱2.531468481
|1 GRIN에서 EGP
￡E.2.1838834305
|1 GRIN에서 BRL
R$0.2658260512
|1 GRIN에서 CAD
C$0.0616471599
|1 GRIN에서 BDT
৳5.2303898857
|1 GRIN에서 NGN
₦70.2913159169
|1 GRIN에서 UAH
₴1.8122516155
|1 GRIN에서 VES
Bs2.09862672
|1 GRIN에서 PKR
Rs12.1715977621
|1 GRIN에서 KZT
₸22.249815371
|1 GRIN에서 THB
฿1.4887133295
|1 GRIN에서 TWD
NT$1.416573036
|1 GRIN에서 CHF
Fr0.0384748232
|1 GRIN에서 HKD
HK$0.3397152003
|1 GRIN에서 MAD
.د.م0.4354650444