Bangkit 가격 (BKIT)
오늘 Bangkit (BKIT)의 실시간 가격은 0 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 2.71M USD 입니다. BKIT에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 Bangkit 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 39.81K USD
- Bangkit의 당일 가격 변동 +50.32%
- 유통 공급량 80.00B USD
MEXC에서 BKIT에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 BKIT 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 Bangkit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 30일간 Bangkit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 60일간 Bangkit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
지난 90일간 Bangkit에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ 0.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ 0
|+50.32%
|30일
|$ 0
|--
|60일
|$ 0
|--
|90일
|$ 0
|--
Bangkit 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
+16.88%
+50.32%
--
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
Bangkit ($BKIT) is the inaugural token launched by Meme Blind Box, a groundbreaking AI agent designed to autonomously create meme tokens on the Base blockchain, with a unique twist—it’s driven by community sentiment and trends. This innovative approach marks a significant evolution in the world of meme tokens, merging artificial intelligence with the power of decentralized, community-driven creativity. The result is a dynamic ecosystem where the voice of the community directly shapes the narrative, style, and success of the tokens. The story of $BKIT began at Devcon 2024 in Bangkok during a live demonstration that captivated audiences with its potential to revolutionize how meme tokens are conceived and adopted. This milestone marked the birth of a new era where tokens are not only AI-generated but also community-owned, creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and its supporters. By harnessing the power of collective input, $BKIT exemplifies a spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and shared ownership. Bangkit is more than a token; it represents a movement—an invitation to join the Bangkit Litter 🐱, a growing community of enthusiasts who embrace the limitless possibilities of AI-crafted tokens. Together, they are redefining the meme token landscape, pushing boundaries, and unleashing the collective imagination to create something truly extraordinary. Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, a creative mind, or a meme lover, $BKIT offers an opportunity to be part of a vibrant, collaborative journey into the future of tokenomics. Jump in today and explore the exciting world of $BKIT—where AI innovation meets human ingenuity.
