00 Token 가격 (00)
오늘 00 Token (00)의 실시간 가격은 0.059549 USD이며, 현재 시가총액은 $ 13.84M USD 입니다. 00에서 USD로의 가격은 실시간으로 업데이트됩니다.
주요 00 Token 시장 성과:
- 24시간 거래량 $ 379.39K USD
- 00 Token의 당일 가격 변동 -1.25%
- 유통 공급량 232.69M USD
MEXC에서 00에서 USD로의 가격에 대한 실시간 가격 업데이트를 받아보세요. 최신 데이터와 시장 분석을 통해 최신 정보를 확인하세요. 빠르게 변화하는 암호화폐 시장에서 현명한 거래 결정을 내리는 데 필수적입니다. MEXC는 정확한 00 가격 정보를 제공하는 플랫폼입니다.
오늘 00 Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ -0.00075673867148767.
지난 30일간 00 Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0409876064.
지난 60일간 00 Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.0485747564.
지난 90일간 00 Token에서 USD로의 가격 변동 $ +0.023030685589259534.
|기간
|변동률 (USD)
|변동률 (%)
|오늘
|$ -0.00075673867148767
|-1.25%
|30일
|$ +0.0409876064
|+68.83%
|60일
|$ +0.0485747564
|+81.57%
|90일
|$ +0.023030685589259534
|+63.07%
00 Token 최신 가격 분석: 24시간 최저가 및 최고가, ATH 및 일일 변동:
-0.52%
-1.25%
+9.16%
시장 통계 데이터 자세히 알아보기: 시가총액, 24시간 거래량 및 공급량:
P00LS is the leading community-first platform for creator cryptocurrencies. Traditional spheres of influence — from Hollywood to Wall Street and Silicon Valley — are converging more now than ever before, forming a new marketplace with creators, brands and their audiences at the center. A cultural revolution is underway, and it’s being led by the world’s creative class. To help build their ecosystems in this new world, P00LS empowers creators and brands to launch their own social tokens and distribute them to their communities. These tokens become the currencies for their respective ecosystems, providing audiences and consumers with exclusive access and more meaningful connections to their favorite brands and creators. With P00LS — the premier tool for accessing creator value — money is no longer the only currency. What is 00? The $00 token is the heart of the zerozero marketplace, powering all of your favorite creator coins. All creator tokens can be purchased and sold on the zerozero marketplace against $00. The $00 token is the master key to all creators and brands on P00LS. $00 isn’t just an entry ticket, but a stake in the ecosystem of all creator coins. The $00 community will have a role in shaping how brand and creator ecosystems develop and grow. The $00 token is a governance token, giving any holder voting rights within the zerozero marketplace, as well as access to the treasury of creator coins. Think of $00 as the center of mass for the creator coin galaxy. Use it to enter the solar system of every brand and creator on P00LS. The $00 token is an ERC-20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain that works as a governance and access token for the zerozero DAO and its ecosystem.
