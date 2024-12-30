Prezzo di Bitcoin Gold (BTG)
Il prezzo attuale di Bitcoin Gold (BTG) oggi è 9.79 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 171.34M USD. Il prezzo di BTG a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Bitcoin Gold:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 28.75M USD
- Bitcoin Gold la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -8.67%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 17.51M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Gold a USD è stata $ -0.93006809672184.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Gold in USD è stata di $ -7.0741237930.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Gold in USD è stata di $ -5.7067740730.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Bitcoin Gold in USD è stata di $ -13.90546680594641.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.93006809672184
|-8.67%
|30 giorni
|$ -7.0741237930
|-72.25%
|60 giorni
|$ -5.7067740730
|-58.29%
|90 giorni
|$ -13.90546680594641
|-58.68%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Bitcoin Gold: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.94%
-8.67%
-42.57%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
|1 BTG in AUD
A$15.664
|1 BTG in GBP
￡7.7341
|1 BTG in EUR
€9.3005
|1 BTG in USD
$9.79
|1 BTG in MYR
RM43.7613
|1 BTG in TRY
₺344.8038
|1 BTG in JPY
¥1,544.0788
|1 BTG in RUB
₽1,032.4534
|1 BTG in INR
₹835.8702
|1 BTG in IDR
Rp157,903.2037
|1 BTG in PHP
₱566.841
|1 BTG in EGP
￡E.497.6257
|1 BTG in BRL
R$60.6001
|1 BTG in CAD
C$14.0976
|1 BTG in BDT
৳1,171.4714
|1 BTG in NGN
₦15,178.2202
|1 BTG in UAH
₴411.2779
|1 BTG in VES
Bs499.29
|1 BTG in PKR
Rs2,728.473
|1 BTG in KZT
₸5,130.939
|1 BTG in THB
฿333.3495
|1 BTG in TWD
NT$321.3078
|1 BTG in CHF
Fr8.811
|1 BTG in HKD
HK$75.9704
|1 BTG in MAD
.د.م98.879