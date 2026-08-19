Strike Price Today

The live Strike (STRIKE) price today is $ 0.455491, with a 1.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRIKE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.455491 per STRIKE.

Strike currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,193,807, with a circulating supply of 18.00M STRIKE. During the last 24 hours, STRIKE traded between $ 0.440266 (low) and $ 0.463827 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.17, while the all-time low was $ 0.063691.

In short-term performance, STRIKE moved -0.07% in the last hour and +17.60% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.00K.

Strike (STRIKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.19M$ 8.19M $ 8.19M Volume (24H) $ 13.00K$ 13.00K $ 13.00K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.38M$ 11.38M $ 11.38M Circulation Supply 18.00M 18.00M 18.00M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Strike is $ 8.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.00K. The circulating supply of STRIKE is 18.00M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.38M.