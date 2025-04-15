PRIMAL Price (PRIMAL)
The live price of PRIMAL (PRIMAL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 75.26K USD. PRIMAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PRIMAL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PRIMAL price change within the day is +3.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.88B USD
During today, the price change of PRIMAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PRIMAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PRIMAL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PRIMAL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+20.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PRIMAL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
+3.70%
+28.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PRIMAL combines 2 massively successful concepts: STEPN-style sports + Chiliz-style fan tokens. Designed for Mass Adoption: Connecting fans with celebrity athletes Train & earn all types of fitness activities Trade your favorite athletes fan tokens. Inner Circle PRIMAL’s Inner Circle connects fans & athletes like never before through it’s industry defining app. Think Patreon meets masterclass fuelled by the blockchain. The Inner Circle allows athletes from any discipline to create their own ecosystem supporting athletes throughout their careers offering revenue streams and media support. Users pay $PRIMAL to access the Inner Circles Fan Token Current projects connects fans to institutions. PRIMAL seeks to decentralise away from large companies and connect fans directly to their favourite athletes. Athlete Fan Tokens (ATLs) are issued by athletes so fans get real, influential interactions. Fans buy $PRIMAL to access Fan Tokens. Move2Earn Workout the way you want, when you want. Unlike other M2E projects that only focus on running and penalise you, PRIMAL is rolling out an app that rewards all types of fitness activities. Take what you have learned from athletes through the Inner Circle and start earning through the PRIMAL app immediately.
