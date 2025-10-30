Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00379215 24H High $ 0.00525219 All Time High $ 0.724005 Lowest Price $ 0.00100478 Price Change (1H) +12.48% Price Change (1D) -16.37% Price Change (7D) -20.08%

Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) real-time price is $0.00436761. Over the past 24 hours, OMNIA traded between a low of $ 0.00379215 and a high of $ 0.00525219, showing active market volatility. OMNIA's all-time high price is $ 0.724005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00100478.

In terms of short-term performance, OMNIA has changed by +12.48% over the past hour, -16.37% over 24 hours, and -20.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.31K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 429.77K Circulation Supply 32.58M Total Supply 98,399,222.0

The current Market Cap of Omnia Protocol is $ 142.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMNIA is 32.58M, with a total supply of 98399222.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 429.77K.