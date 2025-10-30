Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00437968 $ 0.00437968 $ 0.00437968 24H Low $ 0.00533148 $ 0.00533148 $ 0.00533148 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00437968$ 0.00437968 $ 0.00437968 24H High $ 0.00533148$ 0.00533148 $ 0.00533148 All Time High $ 0.724005$ 0.724005 $ 0.724005 Lowest Price $ 0.00100478$ 0.00100478 $ 0.00100478 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -8.31% Price Change (7D) -11.51% Price Change (7D) -11.51%

Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) real-time price is $0.00486235. Over the past 24 hours, OMNIA traded between a low of $ 0.00437968 and a high of $ 0.00533148, showing active market volatility. OMNIA's all-time high price is $ 0.724005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00100478.

In terms of short-term performance, OMNIA has changed by -- over the past hour, -8.31% over 24 hours, and -11.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Omnia Protocol (OMNIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 164.59K$ 164.59K $ 164.59K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 477.86K$ 477.86K $ 477.86K Circulation Supply 33.89M 33.89M 33.89M Total Supply 98,399,953.0 98,399,953.0 98,399,953.0

The current Market Cap of Omnia Protocol is $ 164.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OMNIA is 33.89M, with a total supply of 98399953.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 477.86K.