Hivemapper Price Today

The live Hivemapper (HONEY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current HONEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HONEY.

Hivemapper currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,439,830, with a circulating supply of 6.11B HONEY. During the last 24 hours, HONEY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.376287, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HONEY moved -0.05% in the last hour and -2.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 95.01K.

Hivemapper (HONEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.44M$ 3.44M $ 3.44M Volume (24H) $ 95.01K$ 95.01K $ 95.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.70M$ 3.70M $ 3.70M Circulation Supply 6.11B 6.11B 6.11B Total Supply 6,574,602,841.795619 6,574,602,841.795619 6,574,602,841.795619

The current Market Cap of Hivemapper is $ 3.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 95.01K. The circulating supply of HONEY is 6.11B, with a total supply of 6574602841.795619. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.70M.