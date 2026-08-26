Hivemapper Price Today

The live Hivemapper (HONEY) price today is $ 0.00132143, with a 115.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current HONEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00132143 per HONEY.

Hivemapper currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,691,280, with a circulating supply of 6.58B HONEY. During the last 24 hours, HONEY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.0013878 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.376287, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HONEY moved +15.59% in the last hour and +130.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.77M.

Hivemapper (HONEY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.69M$ 8.69M $ 8.69M Volume (24H) $ 2.77M$ 2.77M $ 2.77M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.69M$ 8.69M $ 8.69M Circulation Supply 6.58B 6.58B 6.58B Total Supply 6,577,195,634.688674 6,577,195,634.688674 6,577,195,634.688674

The current Market Cap of Hivemapper is $ 8.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.77M. The circulating supply of HONEY is 6.58B, with a total supply of 6577195634.688674. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.69M.