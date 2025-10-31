Hat (HAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00367882 24H High $ 0.00396558 All Time High $ 0.0469251 Lowest Price $ 0.00192629 Price Change (1H) +0.58% Price Change (1D) -5.42% Price Change (7D) -3.91%

Hat (HAT) real-time price is $0.00370019. Over the past 24 hours, HAT traded between a low of $ 0.00367882 and a high of $ 0.00396558, showing active market volatility. HAT's all-time high price is $ 0.0469251, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00192629.

In terms of short-term performance, HAT has changed by +0.58% over the past hour, -5.42% over 24 hours, and -3.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hat (HAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.36K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 229.22K Circulation Supply 14.42M Total Supply 61,955,726.73853378

The current Market Cap of Hat is $ 53.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HAT is 14.42M, with a total supply of 61955726.73853378. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 229.22K.