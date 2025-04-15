Glitch Protocol Price (GLCH)
The live price of Glitch Protocol (GLCH) today is 0.00297412 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 208.53K USD. GLCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Glitch Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Glitch Protocol price change within the day is +3.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.14M USD
During today, the price change of Glitch Protocol to USD was $ +0.00011113.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Glitch Protocol to USD was $ -0.0005276085.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Glitch Protocol to USD was $ -0.0008254488.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Glitch Protocol to USD was $ -0.001995871989172356.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011113
|+3.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005276085
|-17.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008254488
|-27.75%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001995871989172356
|-40.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Glitch Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+3.88%
+4.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Glitch is a blockchain agnostic super protocol, purpose-built to facilitate trust-less money markets.
