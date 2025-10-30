DEW (DEW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00142765 $ 0.00142765 $ 0.00142765 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00142765$ 0.00142765 $ 0.00142765 All Time High $ 0.00922376$ 0.00922376 $ 0.00922376 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.29% Price Change (1D) +46.89% Price Change (7D) -19.72% Price Change (7D) -19.72%

DEW (DEW) real-time price is $0.00124742. Over the past 24 hours, DEW traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00142765, showing active market volatility. DEW's all-time high price is $ 0.00922376, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DEW has changed by -1.29% over the past hour, +46.89% over 24 hours, and -19.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DEW (DEW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.09M$ 1.09M $ 1.09M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.25M$ 1.25M $ 1.25M Circulation Supply 876.58M 876.58M 876.58M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DEW is $ 1.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEW is 876.58M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.25M.