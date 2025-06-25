Cedar Price (CDR)
The live price of Cedar (CDR) today is 0.01886929 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.87M USD. CDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cedar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cedar price change within the day is +4.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CDR price information.
During today, the price change of Cedar to USD was $ +0.00076917.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cedar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cedar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cedar to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00076917
|+4.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cedar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
+4.25%
+10.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cedar is a community-governed, reward-focused utility token built on the Solana blockchain. Formed through the merger of two successful Binance-based tokens, Cedar empowers its holders through decentralized governance and real utility. With rewards generated from existing treasury assets, liquidity fees, and platform profits, Cedar aims to set a new standard for transparency, innovation, and community-led growth in Web3.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cedar (CDR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CDR token's extensive tokenomics now!
