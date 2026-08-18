Aurelius Price Today

The live Aurelius (SN37) price today is $ 0.73956, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN37 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.73956 per SN37.

Aurelius currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,421,766, with a circulating supply of 4.63M SN37. During the last 24 hours, SN37 traded between $ 0.732839 (low) and $ 0.764589 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.27, while the all-time low was $ 0.00759279.

In short-term performance, SN37 moved -0.52% in the last hour and +0.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 15.51K.

Aurelius (SN37) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.42M$ 3.42M $ 3.42M Volume (24H) $ 15.51K$ 15.51K $ 15.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.42M$ 3.42M $ 3.42M Circulation Supply 4.63M 4.63M 4.63M Total Supply 4,626,778.053822966 4,626,778.053822966 4,626,778.053822966

The current Market Cap of Aurelius is $ 3.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.51K. The circulating supply of SN37 is 4.63M, with a total supply of 4626778.053822966. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.42M.