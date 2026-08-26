Aurelius Price Today

The live Aurelius (SN37) price today is $ 0.905211, with a 4.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN37 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.905211 per SN37.

Aurelius currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,215,098, with a circulating supply of 4.66M SN37. During the last 24 hours, SN37 traded between $ 0.897793 (low) and $ 1.041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.27, while the all-time low was $ 0.00759279.

In short-term performance, SN37 moved -0.84% in the last hour and +25.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.39K.

Aurelius (SN37) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.22M$ 4.22M $ 4.22M Volume (24H) $ 63.39K$ 63.39K $ 63.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.22M$ 4.22M $ 4.22M Circulation Supply 4.66M 4.66M 4.66M Total Supply 4,660,697.453822967 4,660,697.453822967 4,660,697.453822967

The current Market Cap of Aurelius is $ 4.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.39K. The circulating supply of SN37 is 4.66M, with a total supply of 4660697.453822967. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.22M.