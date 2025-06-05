MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
Space and Time Price(SXT)
The current price of Space and Time (SXT) today is 0.0984 USD with a current market cap of $ 137.76M USD. SXT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Space and Time Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 508.48K USD
- Space and Time price change within the day is -2.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.40B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SXT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SXT price information.
Track the price changes of Space and Time for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00289
|-2.85%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0484
|+96.80%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0484
|+96.80%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0484
|+96.80%
Today, SXT recorded a change of $ -0.00289 (-2.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.Space and Time 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0484 (+96.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.Space and Time 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, SXT saw a change of $ +0.0484 (+96.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Space and Time 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0484 (+96.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Space and Time: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.21%
-2.85%
-13.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Space and Time (SXT) scales zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs on a decentralized data warehouse to deliver trustless data processing to smart contracts. You can use SXT to join comprehensive blockchain data we've indexed from major chains with your app's data or other offchain datasets. Proof of SQL is SXT's sub-second ZK coporcessor, which allows your smart contract to ask complicated questions about activity on its own chain or other chains and get back a ZK-proven answer next block.
Space and Time is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Space and Time investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check SXT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Space and Time on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Space and Time buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Space and Time, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SXT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Space and Time price prediction page.
Tracing SXT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SXT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Space and Time price history page.
Looking for how to buy Space and Time? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Space and Time on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 SXT to VND
₫2,589.396
|1 SXT to AUD
A$0.150552
|1 SXT to GBP
￡0.071832
|1 SXT to EUR
€0.085608
|1 SXT to USD
$0.0984
|1 SXT to MYR
RM0.415248
|1 SXT to TRY
₺3.864168
|1 SXT to JPY
¥14.14992
|1 SXT to RUB
₽7.600416
|1 SXT to INR
₹8.44764
|1 SXT to IDR
Rp1,613.114496
|1 SXT to KRW
₩133.332984
|1 SXT to PHP
₱5.476944
|1 SXT to EGP
￡E.4.886544
|1 SXT to BRL
R$0.549072
|1 SXT to CAD
C$0.133824
|1 SXT to BDT
৳12.027432
|1 SXT to NGN
₦154.231176
|1 SXT to UAH
₴4.077696
|1 SXT to VES
Bs9.5448
|1 SXT to PKR
Rs27.756672
|1 SXT to KZT
₸50.20368
|1 SXT to THB
฿3.211776
|1 SXT to TWD
NT$2.946096
|1 SXT to AED
د.إ0.361128
|1 SXT to CHF
Fr0.080688
|1 SXT to HKD
HK$0.771456
|1 SXT to MAD
.د.م0.90036
|1 SXT to MXN
$1.88436
For a more in-depth understanding of Space and Time, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
