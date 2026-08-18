Perle Price Today

The live Perle (PRL) price today is ￡ 0.4468, with a 20.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.4468 per PRL.

Perle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PRL. During the last 24 hours, PRL traded between ￡ 0.363 (low) and ￡ 0.4653 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PRL moved -0.12% in the last hour and +42.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 406.57K.

Perle (PRL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 406.57K￡ 406.57K ￡ 406.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 446.80M￡ 446.80M ￡ 446.80M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Perle is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 406.57K. The circulating supply of PRL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 446.80M.