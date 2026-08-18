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The live Perle price today is 0.4468 GBP.PRL market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PRL to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Perle price today is 0.4468 GBP.PRL market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PRL to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Perle Logo

Perle Price(PRL)

1 PRL to GBP Live Price:

￡0.326164
￡0.326164￡0.326164
+20.56%1D
GBP
Perle (PRL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:05:28 (UTC+8)

Perle Price Today

The live Perle (PRL) price today is ￡ 0.4468, with a 20.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.4468 per PRL.

Perle currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PRL. During the last 24 hours, PRL traded between ￡ 0.363 (low) and ￡ 0.4653 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PRL moved -0.12% in the last hour and +42.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 406.57K.

Perle (PRL) Market Information

--
----

￡ 406.57K
￡ 406.57K￡ 406.57K

￡ 446.80M
￡ 446.80M￡ 446.80M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Perle is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 406.57K. The circulating supply of PRL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 446.80M.

Perle Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.363
￡ 0.363￡ 0.363
24H Low
￡ 0.4653
￡ 0.4653￡ 0.4653
24H High

￡ 0.363
￡ 0.363￡ 0.363

￡ 0.4653
￡ 0.4653￡ 0.4653

--
----

--
----

-0.12%

+20.56%

+42.83%

+42.83%

Perle (PRL) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Perle for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.055623+20.56%
30 Days￡ +0.2759+161.43%
60 Days￡ +0.2976+199.46%
90 Days￡ +0.2456+122.06%
Perle Price Change Today

Today, PRL recorded a change of ￡ +0.055623 (+20.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Perle 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.2759 (+161.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Perle 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PRL saw a change of ￡ +0.2976 (+199.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Perle 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.2456 (+122.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Perle (PRL)?

Check out the Perle Price History page now.

Analysis for Perle

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Perle recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Perle market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the PRL market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

PRL_USDT is trading at 0.4134 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R2 pivot point of 0.4129. The current price is situated in the far end of the central range, above the key level of 0.3812. The bullish-bearish structure shows a high-level dispersion, with prices moving away from the primary areas of concentrated trading activity. The indicator system has not yet generated a resonant upward signal, and buying pressure remains sparse. The MACD has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward. Momentum is trending lower, indicating that short-term selling pressure dominates. The RSI remains within a neutral range, neither entering overbought nor oversold extremes. The moving average group and EMA group lack clear buy signals, leaving the price without strong directional momentum. Volatility remains stable, showing no signs of sharp expansion or contraction. Near-term technical references are anchored at the R2 pivot point of 0.4129, just 0.0005 away from the current price. This level serves as an immediate technical boundary. The first support level, S1, is positioned at 0.3671, approximately 0.0463 below the current price. The central pivot point at 0.3812 acts as a secondary reference, lying 0.0322 away from the current price. Finally, the distant defensive support level, S2, is set at 0.3495, roughly 0.0639 below the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Perle's prices?

Several key factors influence Perle (PRL) cryptocurrency prices:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall cryptocurrency market trends
4. Technology developments and platform updates
5. Adoption rates and real-world use cases
6. Regulatory news and compliance changes
7. Partnership announcements and collaborations
8. Supply and demand dynamics
9. Competition from similar projects
10. General economic conditions affecting crypto markets

Why do people want to know Perle's price today?

People want to know Perle (PRL) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, monitoring their investment portfolio value, identifying buying or selling opportunities, tracking market trends and volatility, and assessing potential profits or losses in real-time.

Price Prediction for Perle

Perle (PRL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PRL in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Perle (PRL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Perle could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Perle will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PRL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Perle Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Perle in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Perle? Buying PRL is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Perle. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Perle (PRL) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Perle will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Perle (PRL) Guide

What can you do with Perle

Owning Perle allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Perle (PRL) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Perle (PRL)

Perle is the sovereign intelligence layer for AI, with human-verified, auditable data.

Perle Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Perle, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Perle Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Perle

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:05:28 (UTC+8)

Perle (PRL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Perle

PRL USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PRL with leverage. Explore PRL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Perle (PRL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Perle price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PRL/USDC
￡0.324193
￡0.324193￡0.324193
+19.92%
136.77K (USDT)
PRL/USDT
￡0.323755
￡0.323755￡0.323755
+19.57%
992.54K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PRL-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

PRL
PRL
GBP
GBP

1 PRL = 0.326164 GBP