Nexus Price Today

The live Nexus (NEX) price today is ￡ 0.00000151, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00000151 per NEX.

Nexus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NEX. During the last 24 hours, NEX traded between ￡ 0.000001491 (low) and ￡ 0.000001535 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NEX moved -0.79% in the last hour and -9.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.90K.

Nexus (NEX) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 56.90K￡ 56.90K ￡ 56.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 151.00M￡ 151.00M ￡ 151.00M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000,000,000 100,000,000,000,000 100,000,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Nexus is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.90K. The circulating supply of NEX is --, with a total supply of 100000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 151.00M.