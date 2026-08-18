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The live Nexus price today is 0.00000151 GBP.NEX market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time NEX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Nexus price today is 0.00000151 GBP.NEX market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time NEX to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Nexus Price(NEX)

1 NEX to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0000011023
￡0.0000011023￡0.0000011023
+0.73%1D
GBP
Nexus (NEX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:54:00 (UTC+8)

Nexus Price Today

The live Nexus (NEX) price today is ￡ 0.00000151, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00000151 per NEX.

Nexus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NEX. During the last 24 hours, NEX traded between ￡ 0.000001491 (low) and ￡ 0.000001535 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NEX moved -0.79% in the last hour and -9.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.90K.

Nexus (NEX) Market Information

--
----

￡ 56.90K
￡ 56.90K￡ 56.90K

￡ 151.00M
￡ 151.00M￡ 151.00M

--
----

100,000,000,000,000
100,000,000,000,000 100,000,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Nexus is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.90K. The circulating supply of NEX is --, with a total supply of 100000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 151.00M.

Nexus Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.000001491
￡ 0.000001491￡ 0.000001491
24H Low
￡ 0.000001535
￡ 0.000001535￡ 0.000001535
24H High

￡ 0.000001491
￡ 0.000001491￡ 0.000001491

￡ 0.000001535
￡ 0.000001535￡ 0.000001535

--
----

--
----

-0.79%

+0.73%

-9.75%

-9.75%

Nexus (NEX) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Nexus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00000000799+0.73%
30 Days￡ -0.000000178-10.55%
60 Days￡ -0.000001245-45.20%
90 Days￡ +0.00000001+0.66%
Nexus Price Change Today

Today, NEX recorded a change of ￡ +0.00000000799 (+0.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nexus 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000000178 (-10.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nexus 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEX saw a change of ￡ -0.000001245 (-45.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nexus 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00000001 (+0.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nexus (NEX)?

Check out the Nexus Price History page now.

Analysis for Nexus

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nexus recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Nexus market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the NEX market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointR1 < Price ≤ R2Between R1‑R2Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.

NEX_USDT is currently trading above the 1.502E-6 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 1.522E-6 is approaching the R2 resistance level at 1.524E-6, placing it near the upper boundary of the pivot zone. The moving average cluster shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has generated a death cross signal, with divergence observed between the fast and slow lines. The RSI remains in a neutral range, fluctuating within its mid-range. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI indicators indicate extreme overbought conditions. Volatility is holding steady around recent average levels, and short-term bullish and bearish forces are locked in a stalemate at higher price levels. The R2 resistance level at 1.524E-6 is very close to the current price, making it an immediate target for potential testing. On the downside, the S1 support level at 1.491E-6 serves as a nearby reference point, while the secondary defense zone lies at the central pivot level of 1.502E-6. Further down, the S2 support level is positioned at 1.48E-6. Key price levels are tightly clustered, suggesting that any breakout above R2 could unlock further upside potential, whereas a break below the central pivot would confirm a weakening of the overall structure. At this stage, the market is awaiting a decisive directional move.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Nexus's prices?

Nexus (NEX) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Technology developments and network upgrades
4. Adoption rate and real-world use cases
5. Competition from similar blockchain projects
6. Regulatory news affecting cryptocurrencies

Why do people want to know Nexus's price today?

People want to know Nexus (NEX) price today for several reasons: to make informed trading decisions, track their investment portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, assess market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and stay updated on their crypto holdings' worth in real-time.

Price Prediction for Nexus

Nexus (NEX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NEX in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nexus (NEX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nexus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nexus will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NEX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nexus Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Nexus in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Nexus? Buying NEX is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Nexus. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Nexus (NEX) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Nexus will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Nexus (NEX) Guide

What can you do with Nexus

Owning Nexus allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Nexus (NEX) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nexus (NEX)

Nexus is a Layer 1 blockchain for verifiable finance, a blockchain purpose-built for the AI era. It provides high-frequency financial infrastructure with an upcoming enshrined CLOB Exchange and a native U.S. Treasury–backed stablecoin ($USDX) designed for high-performance machine-to-machine payments, powered by a native zkVM. From testnet alone, Nexus has 3.2M+ verified users in 90%+ of countries worldwide.

Nexus Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nexus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nexus Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI FrameworkArtificial Intelligence (AI)Binance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nexus

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:54:00 (UTC+8)

Nexus (NEX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Nexus

NEX USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NEX with leverage. Explore NEX USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Nexus (NEX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nexus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NEX/USDC
￡0.0000011023
￡0.0000011023￡0.0000011023
+0.86%
35.34B (USDT)
NEX/USDT
￡0.00000110376
￡0.00000110376￡0.00000110376
+0.80%
37.82B (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NEX-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

NEX
NEX
GBP
GBP

1 NEX = 0.0000011023 GBP