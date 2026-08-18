Nexus Price(NEX)
The live Nexus (NEX) price today is ￡ 0.00000151, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEX to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00000151 per NEX.
Nexus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NEX. During the last 24 hours, NEX traded between ￡ 0.000001491 (low) and ￡ 0.000001535 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, NEX moved -0.79% in the last hour and -9.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.90K.
ETH
The current Market Cap of Nexus is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.90K. The circulating supply of NEX is --, with a total supply of 100000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 151.00M.
-0.79%
+0.73%
-9.75%
-9.75%
Track the price changes of Nexus for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.00000000799
|+0.73%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.000000178
|-10.55%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.000001245
|-45.20%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.00000001
|+0.66%
Today, NEX recorded a change of ￡ +0.00000000799 (+0.73%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000000178 (-10.55%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, NEX saw a change of ￡ -0.000001245 (-45.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00000001 (+0.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nexus (NEX)?
Check out the Nexus Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nexus recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the NEX market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|R1 < Price ≤ R2
|Between R1‑R2
|Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.
NEX_USDT is currently trading above the 1.502E-6 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The current price of 1.522E-6 is approaching the R2 resistance level at 1.524E-6, placing it near the upper boundary of the pivot zone. The moving average cluster shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has generated a death cross signal, with divergence observed between the fast and slow lines. The RSI remains in a neutral range, fluctuating within its mid-range. Neither the KDJ nor the StochRSI indicators indicate extreme overbought conditions. Volatility is holding steady around recent average levels, and short-term bullish and bearish forces are locked in a stalemate at higher price levels. The R2 resistance level at 1.524E-6 is very close to the current price, making it an immediate target for potential testing. On the downside, the S1 support level at 1.491E-6 serves as a nearby reference point, while the secondary defense zone lies at the central pivot level of 1.502E-6. Further down, the S2 support level is positioned at 1.48E-6. Key price levels are tightly clustered, suggesting that any breakout above R2 could unlock further upside potential, whereas a break below the central pivot would confirm a weakening of the overall structure. At this stage, the market is awaiting a decisive directional move.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Nexus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Nexus is a Layer 1 blockchain for verifiable finance, a blockchain purpose-built for the AI era. It provides high-frequency financial infrastructure with an upcoming enshrined CLOB Exchange and a native U.S. Treasury–backed stablecoin ($USDX) designed for high-performance machine-to-machine payments, powered by a native zkVM. From testnet alone, Nexus has 3.2M+ verified users in 90%+ of countries worldwide.
For a more in-depth understanding of Nexus, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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