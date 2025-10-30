The live Mavryk Network price today is 0.0253 USD. Track real-time MVRK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MVRK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Mavryk Network price today is 0.0253 USD. Track real-time MVRK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MVRK price trend easily at MEXC now.

Mavryk Network Logo

Mavryk Network Price(MVRK)

1 MVRK to USD Live Price:

$0.0253
$0.0253$0.0253
-15.94%1D
USD
Mavryk Network (MVRK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:39:15 (UTC+8)

Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0238
$ 0.0238$ 0.0238
24H Low
$ 0.0306
$ 0.0306$ 0.0306
24H High

$ 0.0238
$ 0.0238$ 0.0238

$ 0.0306
$ 0.0306$ 0.0306

--
----

--
----

0.00%

-15.93%

-41.58%

-41.58%

Mavryk Network (MVRK) real-time price is $ 0.0253. Over the past 24 hours, MVRK traded between a low of $ 0.0238 and a high of $ 0.0306, showing active market volatility. MVRK's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, MVRK has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -15.93% over 24 hours, and -41.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mavryk Network (MVRK) Market Information

--
----

$ 4.76K
$ 4.76K$ 4.76K

$ 25.30M
$ 25.30M$ 25.30M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

MAVRYK

The current Market Cap of Mavryk Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.76K. The circulating supply of MVRK is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.30M.

Mavryk Network (MVRK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Mavryk Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004798-15.93%
30 Days$ -0.0503-66.54%
60 Days$ +0.0003+1.20%
90 Days$ +0.0003+1.20%
Mavryk Network Price Change Today

Today, MVRK recorded a change of $ -0.004798 (-15.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Mavryk Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0503 (-66.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Mavryk Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MVRK saw a change of $ +0.0003 (+1.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Mavryk Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0003 (+1.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Mavryk Network (MVRK)?

Check out the Mavryk Network Price History page now.

What is Mavryk Network (MVRK)

Mavryk Network is a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain powering the tokenization of over $10 billion in real-world assets (RWA), with its native token $MVRK at the core of the ecosystem.

Mavryk Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Mavryk Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MVRK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Mavryk Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Mavryk Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Mavryk Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mavryk Network (MVRK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mavryk Network (MVRK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mavryk Network.

Check the Mavryk Network price prediction now!

Mavryk Network (MVRK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mavryk Network (MVRK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MVRK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Mavryk Network (MVRK)

Looking for how to buy Mavryk Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Mavryk Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Mavryk Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Mavryk Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Mavryk Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mavryk Network

How much is Mavryk Network (MVRK) worth today?
The live MVRK price in USD is 0.0253 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MVRK to USD price?
The current price of MVRK to USD is $ 0.0253. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mavryk Network?
The market cap for MVRK is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MVRK?
The circulating supply of MVRK is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MVRK?
MVRK achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MVRK?
MVRK saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of MVRK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MVRK is $ 4.76K USD.
Will MVRK go higher this year?
MVRK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MVRK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:39:15 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

